We build every IBM Accelerator for Salesforce, when feasible, to be fully functional and usable in Lightning Experience, as well as Experience Cloud. That means that our products are potentially applicable in Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, and Experience Cloud, as well as other industry specific clouds, such as Health Cloud and Financial Services Cloud.
We built all of our IBM Accelerators for Salesforce to leverage Lightning Web Components rather than Aura. Lightning Web Components represent the latest in Salesforce development innovation, providing common web development standards and notably increasing performance. They leverage the newest Salesforce frameworks and functionality, positioning our clients for future growth on the platform.
You must have administrative access to an active production Salesforce org that supports the installation and implementation of custom apps to use this offering.
Yes. Locale related content (date, time, currency) is handled by products and LWC components. Labels that appear in accelerator components can be changed in Builder properties (overrides). Custom labels can be translated easily into other languages with the Salesforce workbench.
We are required by IBM IT Security Standard (ITSS) to register all our products in the IBM PSIRT program. By doing so, our products are scanned automatically by Mend (previously Whitesource). In addition to PSIRT, we also scan all of our source code during the development process, and we remediate any critical and major security issues. We use CodeScan by Autorabbit for this scanning, and it is built into our software development lifecycle (automated).
Note: IBM does not warrant that any systems, products, or services are immune from, or will make your enterprise immune from, the malicious or illegal conduct of any party.
“Unmanaged” means you receive the code and have unfettered access to view, modify, and extend it in your Salesforce org. You own the future roadmap of your implementation. Note that IBM Software Subscription and Support does not include assistance with issues caused by code customizations.
Your license enables you to use the accelerator code in one production org and an unlimited number of sandbox orgs (development, test, etc.)
Active Software Subscription and Support provides you with access to updates (modifications or fixes) and new releases and versions of the product.
We closely follow Salesforce standards, and Salesforce has a strong emphasis on backwards compatibility, so this is a rare occurrence. If you run into an issue that you suspect is related to incompatibility with a new Salesforce release, Use the Contact us button below, for guidance.
Software Subscription and Support, also referred to as Software Maintenance, is included with licenses purchased through Passport Advantage and Passport Advantage Express. IBM includes one year of Software Subscription and Support with each program license acquired. The initial period of Software Subscription and Support can be extended by the purchase of a renewal option, if available.
While your Software Subscription and Support is in effect, IBM provides assistance (by email) for your routine, short duration installation and usage (how-to) questions, and code-related questions. Software Subscription and Support does not include assistance for the design and development of applications, your use of programs in other than their specified operating environment, or issues caused by products or customizations for which IBM is not responsible under the applicable agreements.
Software Subscription and Support also provides you with access to updates (modifications or fixes), releases and versions of the program.
IBM distributes each product purchased as its own zip file of metadata with a package.xml file. If you cannot locate the zip file for the accelerator(s) your company purchased, log in to Passport Advantage with the IBM account used to purchase the software.
IBM distributes the documentation for each product in the downloadable zip you received when you purchased the product. If you cannot locate the zip file for the accelerator(s) your company purchased, log in to Passport Advantage with the IBM account used to purchase the software.
Before contacting Support, be sure you have done the following:
Review the Installation Guidelines and the Setup Guide which were included in the product zip file you received when you purchased the product.
Consult the troubleshooting tips below.
If you have active Software Subscription and Support for the product, you can obtain assistance by email from IBM for product-specific, task-oriented questions regarding the installation and operation of the program. Use the Contact us button below.
If you discover an issue you believe to be a product bug or defect, follow troubleshooting steps below, then use the Contact us button below. if you find a defect in the code (not related to customizations).
Use the Contact us button below.
Issues encountered when testing or configuring IBM Accelertaors for Salesforce are frequently related to one or more declarative (clicks-based) settings. Please check the following troubleshooting tips before contacting Suppport.
Has appropriate object and field access been granted to the user? Make sure that the user has the appropriate level needed. Even if the user has object access, lack of access to a single field can cause an entire custom component to fail to function properly.
Remember, object and field-level permissions have to do with whether a user can access the object or field(s) at all, regardless of records. If a user has no read access for an object, they will not be able to view any records of that object. Sharing, on the other hand, has to do with visibility of specific records, not access to the object. It is possible to have object and field-level access, but see zero records due to sharing. It is also possible to have full read/write sharing to all records (via Public Read/Write default), but still see zero records due to lack of object or field permissions.
Apex Class access has to do with whether certain Apex classes can be called by the running user. If a user does not have access to a necessary class, the custom functionality in the component will fail.
Has the user been granted access to associated Apex classes? While it may not be necessary to grant access to all Apex classes for a particular accelerator, there is no risk in assigning all Apex classes related to one accelerator to ensure appropriate functionality.
Is default internal or external access less than Public Read/Write? If so, confirm that is your desired sharing default for the particular object. Private or Public Read Only may be the correct setting, but that may limit access, depending on configured sharing rules (see Sharing Rules).
If sharing defaults are not both set to Public Read/Write for an object, but a specific user needs additional visibility, have the appropriate sharing rules been created? Add sharing rules as needed.
Has the guest user profile been reviewed and updated? While there are no additional or unique settings to consider for guest users, the guest user profile is often neglected. Make sure that the guest user profile is set up properly and that guest user sharing rules are in place as well.
Are you using an accelerator that involves topics? Make sure to enable topics for that object. NOTE: This change must be done in Classic mode.
If you are planning to use a Chatter Feed with a custom object, have you enabled Feed Tracking for that object? Enable Feed Tracking for relevant objects.
For accelerators that use a Visualforce page (e.g., Twitter, Instagram, etc.), have you enabled Visualforce page access for the relevant users? Add the relevant Visualforce pages as enabled for the user(s).