Issues encountered when testing or configuring IBM Accelertaors for Salesforce are frequently related to one or more declarative (clicks-based) settings. Please check the following troubleshooting tips before contacting Suppport.

Field and Object Permissions

Has appropriate object and field access been granted to the user? Make sure that the user has the appropriate level needed. Even if the user has object access, lack of access to a single field can cause an entire custom component to fail to function properly.

Remember, object and field-level permissions have to do with whether a user can access the object or field(s) at all, regardless of records. If a user has no read access for an object, they will not be able to view any records of that object. Sharing, on the other hand, has to do with visibility of specific records, not access to the object. It is possible to have object and field-level access, but see zero records due to sharing. It is also possible to have full read/write sharing to all records (via Public Read/Write default), but still see zero records due to lack of object or field permissions.

Apex Class access has to do with whether certain Apex classes can be called by the running user. If a user does not have access to a necessary class, the custom functionality in the component will fail.

APEX Class Access

Has the user been granted access to associated Apex classes? While it may not be necessary to grant access to all Apex classes for a particular accelerator, there is no risk in assigning all Apex classes related to one accelerator to ensure appropriate functionality.

Organization-Wide Sharing

Is default internal or external access less than Public Read/Write? If so, confirm that is your desired sharing default for the particular object. Private or Public Read Only may be the correct setting, but that may limit access, depending on configured sharing rules (see Sharing Rules).

Sharing Rules

If sharing defaults are not both set to Public Read/Write for an object, but a specific user needs additional visibility, have the appropriate sharing rules been created? Add sharing rules as needed.

Guest User Access

Has the guest user profile been reviewed and updated? While there are no additional or unique settings to consider for guest users, the guest user profile is often neglected. Make sure that the guest user profile is set up properly and that guest user sharing rules are in place as well.

Topics for Objects

Are you using an accelerator that involves topics? Make sure to enable topics for that object. NOTE: This change must be done in Classic mode.

Feed Tracking

If you are planning to use a Chatter Feed with a custom object, have you enabled Feed Tracking for that object? Enable Feed Tracking for relevant objects.

Visualforce Page Access

For accelerators that use a Visualforce page (e.g., Twitter, Instagram, etc.), have you enabled Visualforce page access for the relevant users? Add the relevant Visualforce pages as enabled for the user(s).