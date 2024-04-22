Back in late 2019, the Olympus executives planning the spin-off viewed the combination of Evident’s strong imaging pedigree and large base of industrial and life science customers as a natural foundation for success. They also saw the opportunity to further differentiate the soon-to-be independent business based on the quality of service and support it provides to their large global customer base. Taking stock of the situation, they realized Evident had gaps to close in the efficiency of its service operations. At the root of it all was a lack of visibility caused by disjointed data and manual, outdated processes.

Today, Evident is transforming its service infrastructure around the world. One example is in Singapore, where Evident’s Asia Pacific (APAC) operations are housed in a modern new facility. In addition to a Technology Center for developing advanced new solutions and an immersive Omni Theater for customers’ presentations and employee collaboration, the new facility features a state-of-the-art Service and Repair Center that serves as a nerve center for service and support activities. It’s from here that Yong Khoon Choo leads Evident’s Service and Quality Assurance for the APAC region.

Looking back, Choo describes a slow service administration process. “Field service engineers may not know what they’d be working on next, or whether a job was covered by a service contract or under warranty,” he says. “As a result, service engineers had to take a ‘triage’ approach that started with a phone call and followed an ad-hoc path from there.”

Even after the job was done, field service engineers had to jump through considerable hoops to close it out. In many cases, for example, they were required to come all the way from the customer’s site back to the office to do the updates required to close out projects. But the larger set of problems stemmed from the fragmented task flow engineers had to follow. “Rather than a single interface, technicians needed to go to multiple places to fill in different data fields,” Choo says. “This fragmentation made doing reports—such as a project’s status—even more time-consuming.”

Tackling the challenge of creating a unified service infrastructure led to important questions: What does the service queue look like? Which jobs and customers are covered by a service contract? What parts pricing discounts apply to each customer? And, based on each customer’s installed base of assets, which customers represent the best opportunities to upsell to a service contract? “Our ultimate vision was to engage with our customers more proactively, intelligently, and efficiently,” Choo explains.