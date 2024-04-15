HSE provides healthcare and social services to Ireland’s approximately 5 million citizens and has regional vaccine systems in place. But, for COVID vaccination, HSE needed a national program that could quickly and safely vaccinate the entire Irish population.

A way was to vaccinate people in non-HSE sites and remove the superfluous barriers that didn’t align with the ‘all hands-on deck’ pandemic situation. All staff—both HSE teams and frontline healthcare workers, including the many dedicated retired healthcare workers who rejoined the HSE to contribute to this effort—needed to be vaccinated within the same two-week timeframe as our employees so that they were safer while working on the frontline. This was about people, their lives, families, and communities.

The faster HSE could get shots in arms, the more lives would be saved. But, the effectiveness of this large-scale vaccination program also required seamless orchestration of all the associated processes: communications, scheduling, intake, case management, reporting and auditing. The new vaccination solution needed to rapidly scale while ensuring the security of each citizen’s health data. Plus, HSE needed to roll out a vaccination platform in only a few weeks. After reviewing the offerings and technology from IBM and Salesforce, HSE felt confident that these two companies had the partnership, technology, expertise and speed to deliver such a critical solution. It was December 14, 2020, and there was no time to waste.