The dizzying transition from in-person relationships to digital resulting from the pandemic created a national-scale change imperative for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). When the welfare and employment status of millions of citizens in the UK was suddenly impacted by the pandemic, or services that were previously facilitated by human interaction needed to be digitally connected, the department had to swiftly deliver technological changes to respond to the needs of the nation. Having a modernised and transformed approach to integration enabled DWP to deliver multi-system change at scale and speed.

DWP is responsible for allocating welfare benefits, pensions and a range of other critical support services to millions of households in the UK. It is one of the largest UK government departments, and through its service delivery arm DWP Digital operates several critical national systems and infrastructure to ensure highly available, responsive and efficient services are provided to its customers.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the department was processing millions of claims and contacts a day using multiple digital and non-digital customer engagement channels.

Lockdown restrictions eliminated in-person customer support channels overnight, leading to a sudden increase in demand on DWP Digital’s IT systems and digital engagement channels. Millions of citizens turned to the department’s online channels for support, resulting in an influx of digital claims and enquiries. This rapid increase in digital engagement highlighted the criticality of DWP Digital’s integration technology estate, both from today’s operational perspective and from a future-ready digital enablement perspective. As a result, DWP Digital needed to accelerate the modernization of its integration approach and technology landscape.

Customer information and interaction data has historically been dispersed among a mixture of service-specific applications that spanned mainframes, midrange platforms and cloud-hosted services. To rapidly redefine and deliver new support services, the department needed integration capabilities that enabled it to connect the information stored in these distributed applications quickly, efficiently, securely and iteratively.

To help overhaul the integration IT infrastructure and applications underpinning its citizen-facing services, DWP Digital sought help from IBM Consulting™.