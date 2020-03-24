Introducing IBM Cloud Platform Metrics

Last year, IBM and Sysdig announced IBM Cloud Monitoring with Sysdig, a fully managed, enterprise-grade monitoring service for application visibility, alerting, and troubleshooting to replace our legacy Cloud Monitoring service, which has been deprecated and is going completely offline as of March 31, 2020.

Enterprise development and IT teams that build, ship, and run business-critical applications at scale have been using IBM Cloud Monitoring with Sysdig to monitor their infrastructure and containerized environments on any host where the Sysdig agent can be deployed.

Today, we are announcing a recent enhancement that integrates metrics from IBM Cloud services (aka platform metrics) to deliver a unified view of all resources so that users can monitor their applications, respond to system-wide performance changes, and optimize resource utilization.

With our new platform monitoring support, users can monitor IBM Cloud services and resources where an agent cannot be installed. Also, IBM Services have made service-specific metrics available, so customers have a single user interface to view them along with their infrastructure and custom application metrics in the Sysdig UI.

As the complexity of cloud architecture increases, organizations face new challenges when monitoring applications, services, and the cloud infrastructure itself. As a result, traditional monitoring tools are not enough. Furthermore, how quickly can your DevOps team identify and resolve problems with traditional monitoring methods? What happens as the number of hosts, applications, and services grow exponentially over time and the environment becomes too complex to manage?

IBM Cloud Monitoring with Sysdig is the preferred IBM Cloud solution for access to all your performance and operational data from a single platform and is available in all six multi-zone regions.