Celebrating 40 years of Db2: Running the world’s mission critical workloads

Mainframes continue to store much of the world’s most valued data. The platform is capable of 110,000 million instructions per second, which (doing the math) translates into a theoretical 9.5 trillion instructions per day. With such high-value data, much of which holds highly sensitive financial and personal information, the mainframe is a potential target for cyber criminals. Thankfully, the IBM Z platform is designed to be one the most securable platforms. In fact, the IBM z16 is industry’s first quantum-safe system.

The invention of parallel sysplex and Db2 data sharing remains a seminal moment in the history of databases and a staggering technological achievement. Overall, this demonstrates the advantages gained from the deep integration and synergy that exists between software and hardware on the IBM mainframe. Parallel sysplex and Db2 data sharing delivers the ultimate in scalability and continuous availability for mission-critical workloads.

Diving into Db2 for z/OS Version 13 innovations

IBM Db2 for z/OS version 13, released May 2022, brings further leading-edge innovation to reinforce Db2 for z/OS as a foundation for enterprise computing within the hybrid cloud world.

Db2 13 for z/OS delivers significant advances in all critical enterprise database success factors—availability, scalability, performance, security, and ease of use. The value of Db2 13 is also maximized by synergy with surrounding tools and technology. The latest advances in IBM Z hardware couple with AI technology through SQL Data Insights to deliver first-of-its-kind semantic SQL query support for unprecedented business value from data.

New and improved application development tooling, new capabilities like AI infusion for enhanced operational efficiency as well as IBM Db2 Data Gate complement the new capabilities in Db2 13

Delivering hybrid transactional and analytical processing

Db2 for z/OS can deliver enterprise-scale hybrid transactions/analytical processing (HTAP), thanks to patented consistency and coherency model and its heterogeneous scale-out architecture.

The ability to ingest hundreds of thousands of rows each second is critical for more and more applications, particularly for mobile computing and the Internet of Things (IoT). With the IoT, tracking website clicks, capturing call data records for a mobile network carrier, tracking events generated by “smart meters” and embedded devices can all generate huge volumes of transactions.

Many consider a NoSQL database essential for high data ingestion rates. Db2, however, allows for very high insert rates without having to partition or shard the database—all while being able to query the data using standard SQL with Atomicity, Consistency, Isolation, Durability (ACID) compliance on the world’s most stable, highly available platform.

In 2016, Db2 for z/OS moved to a continuous delivery model that provides new capabilities and enhancements through the service stream in just weeks (and sometimes days) instead of multi-year release cycles. This delivers increased agility while maintaining customer-related quality, reliability, stability, and security. Coupled with a continuous delivery model, Db2 continues to invest in availability, performance, and scalability to cope with the most demanding workloads of today and the future. Overall, this supports millions of inserts a second, trillions of rows in a single table and more.

IBM Db2 for z/OS is the data server at the heart of many of today’s data warehouses, powering IBM analytics solutions like Cognos, SPSS, QMF, ML for z/OS, IBM Db2 Analytics Accelerator, Data Gate and more. Db2 for z/OS has created a sense of “Data Gravity,” where its high value prompts organizations to co-locate their applications and analytics solutions with their data. This helps remove unnecessary network and infrastructure latencies and reduce cost and security vulnerabilities.

The sheer volume and velocity of the transaction workloads, the richness of data in each transaction and the data in log files is a potential gold mine for machine learning and AI applications to exploit cognitive capabilities, creating a more intelligent and secure solution. IBM Watson Machine Learning for z/OS was recently released, built on open-source technology, and leveraging the latest innovations while making any perceived complexities of the platform transparent to data scientists through the IBM Data Science Experience interface.