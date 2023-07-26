Home Page Title Earth Day Sustainability Sustainability Strategy, Data and Reporting

Find out how to curate, report and operationalize data to help unlock competitive insights, enhance performance, and address compliance needs.

Overview

AI and Natural Language Processing features can help you identify, curate and report on carbon emissions. Solutions built with watsonx can help address sustainability challenges by monitoring and providing insights on changing land use and weather patterns.

Bringing technology, consulting and industry expertise together, we can create strategies and AI enabled plans to to help advance sustainability strategies.

Solutions

IBM Envizi ESG Suite

Harness the power of ESG data by simplifying data collection, analysis, and reporting.

 IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite

Proactively manage risks with timely and actionable insights on climate and weather data.

 IBM Planning Analytics

Harness the collective intelligence of your organization and turn insights to action.

 IBM Cloud Carbon Calculator

Advance sustainability goals by tracking emissions from cloud computing using an AI-infused dashboard.

 IBM Consulting: Sustainability Strategy, Data and ESG Reporting Services

Unlock the value of sustainability data, streamline ESG reporting and build an insight-driven organization that can deliver on sustainability and business goals

 IBM Power

High performance servers provide agility and reliability with a frictionless hybrid cloud experience.
Strategy, data and reporting in action Melbourne Water Melbourne Water - reduced energy bills by hundreds of thousands of dollars by more easily identifying event-driven cost increases. They have also improved performance by creating a single system of record for energy use and streamlining sustainability reporting. Sustainability reports can now be generated in just a few hours instead of days. Get the full story on how Melbourne Water streamlines its sustainability reporting
Resources The pursuit of a better future for all

Read about IBM’s progress in the three pillars we believe will help create a better future.

 Top opportunities to advance sustainability initiatives

How we can use AI capabilities to advance sustainability goals and take advantage of opportunities for growth.

