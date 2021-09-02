See how you can use technology and AI to help uncover opportunities for optimizing energy supply and use, transform operations, transform grid operations and advance clean electrification.
Transitioning to low-carbon energy sources such as renewables, green hydrogen, and decentralized energy storage, requires electric grids to leverage transformational technologies.
IBM's approach to transformation starts with strategy and applies AI, IoT, and advanced data and automation solutions.
We support new business models, energy marketplaces, and enable efficient, reliable utility operations.
Intelligent asset management, monitoring, predictive maintenance in a single platform.
Proactively manage risks with timely and actionable insights on climate and weather data.
We ccreate solutions, platforms, market structures, and ecosystems that can help accelerate the journey to net zero together with our clients and partners.
Modernize and digitalize energy infrastructure with proven expertise in AI, asset management and real-time data across the energy ecosystem.
Assisting electricity utilities with an open- standards model to identify opportunities and capabilities needed to thrive in the next generation of industry transition.
Read about IBM’s progress in the three pillars we believe will help create a better future.
How we can use AI capabilities to advance sustainability goals and take advantage of opportunities for growth.
