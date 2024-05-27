Wintershall Dea always has an eye to the future, as is evidenced by its commitment to technological innovation, employee empowerment and environmentally responsible energy production. Recent events have made that foresight more important than ever.

The current iteration of the corporation formed in 2019 as the result of a merger between two legacy companies, Wintershall and DEA Deutsche Erdoel AG, each of which had been in business for more than 120 years.

As the two companies joined forces, the need for AI to connect and capitalize on data from across the larger organization became clear. Not only could AI provide greater efficiency and cost savings, but it also could bolster Wintershall Dea’s position as an industry leader in technological innovation—an important factor in attracting collaborators inside and outside of the organization.

By 2020, the newly formed company was ready to accelerate an AI@Scale initiative. Several internal business and corporate units were already working with AI at that time, but the projects were developed for single, isolated purposes. With an AI@Scale approach, AI projects are built for scalability from the beginning. If successful, they can be expanded upon and extended to other groups rapidly and easily.

Developing AI@Scale solutions requires a centralized platform and methodology. “We want to be seen as a partner of choice,” says Kathrin Dufour, Senior Vice President of Digitization and Technology at Wintershall Dea. “If you have a standardized environment through which you can access your data and grant access to others, it becomes much easier to collaborate within your partner ecosystem. This is increasingly important today, because we exchange data both internally and externally much more than in the past.”

With that objective in mind, the company has established a center of competence (CoC) for AI and data science under the leadership of Ulrich Lorang, who serves as the Vice President of Data Science, Data Governance, and Data Hub. For planning, developing and delivering its AI CoC and platform, Wintershall Dea needed to team with a partner that could provide access to a larger and broader reservoir of AI expertise and experience.