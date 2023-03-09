Home Page Title Earth Day Intelligent Assets Intelligent asset, facility and infrastructure management

Learn how organizations are embedding AI capabilities into their daily operations through their assets, facilities and infrastructure to help advance their sustainability objectives.

Overview

A key to achieving the UN's 3.2% annual energy intensity improvement target - through 2030 - lies in enhancing the performance of assets, reducing energy consumption, transitioning to low-carbon energy sources, and optimizing resources use.

IBM offers energy-efficient IT infrastructure, AI- infused software, and consulting services that can be put  to work. We help organizations advance their IT strategies to save energy manage physical assets and facilities to reduce waste and emissions and operationalize data and advance  sustainability agendas.

Solutions

IBM Maximo Application Suite

Intelligent asset management, monitoring, predictive maintenance in a single platform.

 IBM TRIRIGA Application Suite

Manage real estate and facilities operations with an intelligent asset management and integrated workplace management system.

 IBM Consulting: Green IT and Responsible Computing Services

Embed responsible strategies across your IT landscape.

 IBM Consulting: Supply Chain and Asset Management Operations Services.

Build resilient, agile and sustainable end-to-end supply chains for the future.

 IBM LinuxONE

A highly efficient server design to help address IT energy requirements and scale resources.

 IBM Storage FlashSystem

A high-performance all-flash array uniquely designed for efficiency with FlashCore Module drive innovations.
Intelligent assets, facilities and infrastructure in action Sund & Baelt Sund & Baelt – extend the life of critical infrastructure such as the Great Baelt Bridge by 100 years avoiding 750,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions by digitizing maintenance and asset management processes using IBM Maximo. Get the full story on how Sund & Bælt finds value in intelligent infrastructure
Resources The pursuit of a better future for all

Read about IBM’s progress in the three pillars we believe will help create a better future.

 Top opportunities to advance sustainability initiatives

How we can use AI capabilities to advance sustainability goals and take advantage of opportunities for growth.

