A key to achieving the UN's 3.2% annual energy intensity improvement target - through 2030 - lies in enhancing the performance of assets, reducing energy consumption, transitioning to low-carbon energy sources, and optimizing resources use.

IBM offers energy-efficient IT infrastructure, AI- infused software, and consulting services that can be put to work. We help organizations advance their IT strategies to save energy manage physical assets and facilities to reduce waste and emissions and operationalize data and advance sustainability agendas.

