Learn how organizations are embedding AI capabilities into their daily operations through their assets, facilities and infrastructure to help advance their sustainability objectives.
A key to achieving the UN's 3.2% annual energy intensity improvement target - through 2030 - lies in enhancing the performance of assets, reducing energy consumption, transitioning to low-carbon energy sources, and optimizing resources use.
IBM offers energy-efficient IT infrastructure, AI- infused software, and consulting services that can be put to work. We help organizations advance their IT strategies to save energy manage physical assets and facilities to reduce waste and emissions and operationalize data and advance sustainability agendas.
Intelligent asset management, monitoring, predictive maintenance in a single platform.
Manage real estate and facilities operations with an intelligent asset management and integrated workplace management system.
Embed responsible strategies across your IT landscape.
Build resilient, agile and sustainable end-to-end supply chains for the future.
A highly efficient server design to help address IT energy requirements and scale resources.
A high-performance all-flash array uniquely designed for efficiency with FlashCore Module drive innovations.
Read about IBM’s progress in the three pillars we believe will help create a better future.
How we can use AI capabilities to advance sustainability goals and take advantage of opportunities for growth.
