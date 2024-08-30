AI this Earth Day: Top opportunities to advance sustainability initiatives

Applying AI and IoT to accelerate the transition to sustainable energy sources

There is a clear need (link resides outside ibm.com) to accelerate the transition to low-carbon energy sources and transform infrastructures to build more climate-resilient organizations. Our approach includes applying AI, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced data and automation solutions to empower this transition.

For example, the supermarket chain Salling Group takes advantage of IBM Consulting’s Flex Platform to balance their electricity consumption in relation to the supply of renewable power sources in the grid. The platform, created in partnership with Andel Energi in Denmark, uses IoT sensors, AI and the cloud to provide an energy ecosystem for consumers to participate in real-time, intelligent grid optimization. This technology facilitates working with intermittent energy sources such as renewables, interfacing with existing building management platforms. This enables large buildings, such as grocery stores, to partially pause their energy use—for example heating or cooling—up to a threshold where there is no material impact to their operations, based on electricity available via renewable electricity production-and to be paid for this flexibility.

We are also working to help organizations become more climate resilient by providing them with the tools needed to predict climate impact. For example, we are working on a geospatial foundation model which can be fine-tuned to track deforestation, detect GHGs, or predict crop yields. Foundation models help identify and analyze data, surface trends such as where and why populations are moving, provide insight on how to serve them with renewable energy, and also estimate where carbon is stored, how long it will take to degrade, and more. We also know that using AI requires vast amounts of energy and data. As AI is becoming more widely leveraged, organizations should consider how to design and manage AI systems sustainably, which can include running processing systems in regions powered by more renewable energy sources, and ensuring that compute workloads use this energy efficiently. IBM has taken many steps towards mitigating its AI systems’ environmental impact, according to our AI ethics board. For example, In 2023, 70.6% of IBM’s total electricity consumption came from renewable sources, including 74% of the electricity consumed in IBM data centers. Additionally, in our IBM Hursley Datacenter, we are leveraging our own technology to conserve power across 4,500 physical compute systems.