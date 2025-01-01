Supply chain visibility software and solutions

Supply chain visibility is the ability of stakeholders to access real-time data related to the order process, inventory, delivery and potential supply chain disruptions.
Lack of B2B transaction and inventory visibility is a significant challenge. But with real-time insights from EDI data, which IBM AI helps correlate across disparate systems, business users can make faster transaction queries to speed resolution of shipment and order issues. Real-time intelligence and actionable recommendations provided by embedded AI capabilities have already helped IBM clients reduce disruption mitigation time from days to hours. And new, data-driven insights can uncover opportunities to increase efficiencies and reduce costs. IBM can also help you securely extend shared, real-time visibility to supply chain trading partners, suppliers and customers — while enabling traceability and ensuring authenticity — with blockchain.
Build resiliency into your supply chain with AI-powered alerts and actionable insights from cycle-time predictions that use machine learning, pattern detection and historical trends to identify anomalies hidden in transaction data and predict future events.
Digitize error-prone manual processes while using embedded AI and blockchain capabilities to do more with data, both in and outside your organization, to achieve new levels of supply chain visibility and mitigate costly interruptions to product delivery.
Move beyond one-up, one-down visibility in your supply chain by enabling secure track and trace of products with a distributed, shared ledger that creates a single version of the truth for all participants and gives you near real-time insights into operations.
Evolve your supply chain processes into intelligent workflows to improve visibility throughout your supply chain. IBM experts can help you build an adaptable and resilient supply chain.
