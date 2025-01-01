Supply chain visibility software and solutions

Supply chain visibility is the ability of stakeholders to access real-time data related to the order process, inventory, delivery and potential supply chain disruptions.

Lack of B2B transaction and inventory visibility is a significant challenge. But with real-time insights from EDI data, which IBM AI helps correlate across disparate systems, business users can make faster transaction queries to speed resolution of shipment and order issues. Real-time intelligence and actionable recommendations provided by embedded AI capabilities have already helped IBM clients reduce disruption mitigation time from days to hours. And new, data-driven insights can uncover opportunities to increase efficiencies and reduce costs. IBM can also help you securely extend shared, real-time visibility to supply chain trading partners, suppliers and customers — while enabling traceability and ensuring authenticity — with blockchain.