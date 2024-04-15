As the next step in its digital transformation, Gatronova Group selected the next-generation ERP SAP S/4HANA solution. The organization will replace multiple custom-built ERP systems with a single instance of the SAP solution, delivering real-time visibility of business data across all group companies. Using SAP BW/4HANA® and SAP Analytics Cloud, Gatronova Group will be able to provide decision-makers with fine-grained insights to steer faster, better-informed decisions. And with SAP SuccessFactors® Human Experience Management Suite, the company can shape seamless HR experiences across the entire employee lifecycle.

“One of our key reasons for choosing SAP S/4HANA is the global best practices it will bring to the group,” says Najam. “SAP offers us tried and tested ways to drive core process areas such as procure-to-pay, as well as industry solutions to handle specialized use cases. Leading enterprises around the world already rely on SAP solutions, so we knew we were in safe hands. The platform also has widespread adoption in Pakistan, which gave us the assurance of a large pool of talent to manage and maintain the solution.”

Business units across Gatronova Group will depend on the new SAP solution to drive day-to-day operations — so unplanned downtime is not an option. To ensure always-on access to the new platform, the company selected IBM Power E950 servers connected to IBM FlashSystem® FS5015 and IBM FlashSystem FS5100 storage arrays. Using automated data protection capabilities from the IBM Spectrum® Protect solution, Gatronova Group will perform regular backups to an IBM TS4300 Tape Library, reducing the risk of data loss and enhancing business continuity in a recovery scenario.

“Many of the major banks in Pakistan rely on IBM Power servers to run their core banking systems, so we were certain that this highly resilient platform could meet our stringent requirements around reliability, availability and scalability,” recalls Najam. “The combination of IBM Power E950 servers and IBM FlashSystem storage offers us high levels of performance in a very dense footprint: allowing us to use the same platform to support day-to-day transactions as well as real-time business insights without impacting the performance of ongoing business transactions.”

After comparing the IBM solution with an equivalent x86 platform, Gatronova Group determined that IBM Power servers would enable it to simplify and consolidate its IT architecture — delivering a significant improvement in cost-efficiency.

Najam elaborates: “Using logical partitions [LPARs], we can deliver the same compute resources for our SAP solution using just three physical IBM Power servers, compared to nine x86 servers. When it came to performance per rack, no other vendor came close to IBM. We are achieving around 40% in operational cost-avoidance on space, power and cooling thanks to the IBM Power solution, which also makes it the more environmentally sustainable choice.”

Working with IBM Systems Lab Services and IBM Business Partner Infotech Group (link resides outside of ibm.com), Gatronova Group deployed the new IBM Power platform with the SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) for SAP Applications (link resides outside of ibm.com) operating system.

“We spoke to several enterprise companies in Pakistan running SAP S/4HANA, and the overwhelming majority were using the SUSE operating system,” says Najam. “All of the user feedback on SLES for SAP Applications was very positive, which convinced us the platform was the right choice for Gatronova Group. We were also very impressed by the support and guidance we received from the SUSE team: they went out their way to share best practices for SAP deployments and provide thorough answers to our questions.”

To deliver maximum availability for its mission-critical SAP applications, Gatronova Group engaged IBM Systems Lab Services to enable SAP HANA System Replication to mirror its SAP HANA database to a secondary data center, and to provision a SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability cluster to ensure seamless business continuity for its SAP S/4HANA applications.

“The deployment of our new infrastructure ran very smoothly, and we found the Infotech Group and IBM Systems Lab Services teams supportive and always ready to help,” adds Najam. “Even though the COVID-19 pandemic hit right as we started the deployment, we hardly felt any impact at all—both organizations helped us meet our original project milestones.”