As ElectronicPartner prepared to move to SAP S/4HANA, it realized that its existing IT infrastructure would need to be upgraded to support an in-memory database. To achieve its digital transformation objective, the company looked for a high-performance yet cost-efficient platform to support the transition to SAP S/4HANA. After a thorough evaluation of offerings from several leading vendors, the company selected IBM® Power® solutions.

“Our business processes are tightly integrated,” says Assmann. “In IBM Power, we found a highly reliable platform that can support our complex logistics processes with SAP S/4HANA. The IBM Power platform also offers dynamic resource management, which means we can rapidly scale up the performance of the solution to accommodate peak business periods when our analytics requirements are temporarily higher. We already had many years of experience using IBM Power solutions, so we knew we could trust the reliability of the platform.”

To reduce the business risk of moving from SAP ERP to SAP S/4HANA, ElectronicPartner decided it would operate both applications in parallel while preparing for the migration. By deploying IBM Power E980 servers and IBM PowerVM® virtualization together with IBM FlashSystem® 5030 all-flash storage systems, ElectronicPartner was able to use a single platform for its existing SAP ERP workloads, SAP Business Warehouse (link resides outside of ibm.com) and the new SAP S/4HANA applications running on SUSE® Linux® Enterprise Server for SAP Applications (link resides outside of ibm.com).

“Deploying SAP S/4HANA on IBM Power with SUSE Linux Enterprise Server offers us the stability we need to support our finance, logistics, supply chain and procurement processes,” confirms Assmann. “The ability to reassign server resources dynamically during and after the migration was also a big advantage for us. During the migration, we used Capacity on Demand to increase performance temporarily, which allowed us to complete the move to SAP S/4HANA faster and minimize the impact on the business.”

Assmann adds: “We regularly evaluate storage solutions for our data center to ensure we’re on the optimal platform. The outstanding performance and simple management of IBM FlashSystem has convinced us that we made the right choice.”

ElectronicPartner selected SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications as its operating system for SAP S/4HANA. “We always want to choose the right tool for the job,” says Assmann. “SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications is SAP’s own operating system of choice for SAP S/4HANA, and the strong collaboration between IBM, SUSE and SAP gave us peace of mind that all the solutions would be compatible.”

Looking ahead, the company plans to apply the SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching feature to increase availability further while responding even faster to cyberthreats. The company is also interested in the next generation of the IBM Power platform, IBM Power10.

“In the future, new built-in security capabilities such as memory encryption and even higher computing performance from IBM Power10 will enable further optimizations in our data center,” adds Assmann.