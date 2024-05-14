As a first step on its journey to SAP S/4HANA, Honda Pakistan engaged local experts from IBM Platinum Business Partner GBM (link resides outside ibm.com) to help move its SAP ERP databases to the new IBM FlashSystem platform. Looking ahead, the company plans to work with GBM and IBM Systems Lab Services to deploy the new IBM Power Systems H922 servers in an active/active configuration at its primary and disaster recovery data centers.

Muhammad Ali confirms, “We greatly appreciate IBM and GBM’s strong local presence in Pakistan. If we ever need support, we know that we can count on IBM, GBM and Honda to work as one team to solve our challenges quickly and effectively.”

During its initial SAP ERP deployment, Honda Pakistan partnered with IBM Services® to drive the implementation. Today, the company is considering IBM Services to assist with its move to SAP S/4HANA.

“IBM Services recently completed an IBM HANA Impact Assessment, which will help us to plan for the technical and operational requirements of our future move to SAP S/4HANA,” explains Muhammad Ali. “The Honda IT team was impressed by the report, which provides detailed insight into the likely technical and functional impact of SAP S/4HANA, and how we can plan for the transformation. We greatly value the IBM team’s experience, expertise and proven track-record when it comes to complex SAP solution deployments, and we look forward to exploring the opportunities to engage with IBM Services again on the upcoming SAP S/4HANA implementation project.”