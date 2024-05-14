Like many leading enterprises, Electrolux relies on SAP solutions to manage mission-critical workflows, supported by analytics from the high-performance SAP HANA data platform. As the volume and velocity of its analytics data grew, the company realized that the individual x86-based appliances supporting its SAP workloads were not able to provide global, integrated business insight. The company also recognized that expanding its existing x86 architecture would increase its IT infrastructure costs and introduce additional management complexity into its production and disaster recovery environments.

To solve the challenge, Electrolux decided to consolidate its multiple SAP HANA solutions to a single, global platform, and set out to build a future-ready solution. Having worked with IBM for many years, decision-makers at Electrolux knew that they could trust in the reliability and resilience of IBM technology.

“We were especially impressed with IBM’s technical response to our requirements,” says the spokesperson. “IBM demonstrated that if we continued with our existing hardware vendor, we would need to replace our SAP HANA appliances approximately every two years as data volumes grew, which would incur significant cost and business disruption. On the other hand, IBM Power Systems servers combined with high-performance IBM FlashSystem storage could support the whole duration of our five-year strategic growth initiative, while also delivering improved stability and reliability.”

Electrolux and IBM moved multiple SAP HANA solutions for its European businesses from x86 appliances to a new, central platform built on two IBM Power System E980 servers, IBM FlashSystem storage, and IBM SAN Volume Controller. Following this initial step, Electrolux chose IBM Power Systems as the preferred platform for its SAP HANA environment and extended its footprint to support its core SAP HANA applications for the company’s operations in North America and Asia.

Each server is equipped with IBM POWER9™ processors and runs SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications (link resides outside of ibm.com), helping Electrolux to significantly enhance the resilience and maximize the performance of its SAP applications—including SAP ERP (link resides outside of ibm.com), SAP Business Planning and Consolidation and SAP Business Warehouse powered by SAP HANA.

The spokesperson comments, “With data volumes increasing each year, we anticipated that our existing disk storage devices would struggle to meet our future needs, especially as we expected to increase our infrastructure capacity by up to 10 percent in the years ahead. Because IBM FlashSystem solutions offer a rich array of compression tools and low-latency performance, we knew that IBM technologies would be a good option for us in the long term.”

The spokesperson adds, “We felt confident that IBM POWER9 solutions would offer a flexible, cost-effective future path for scaling our core systems as we evolve our business, while also delivering enterprise-grade performance for our high availability SAP HANA environment. What’s more, we were impressed with the fact that IBM could offer support services in multiple languages—a key requirement for our large global organization.”

To run new virtualized and private cloud environments on its IBM Power Systems servers, Electrolux implemented IBM PowerVC™ for advanced virtualization and cloud management. Built on OpenStack, IBM PowerVC is designed to build private cloud environments on Power Systems servers, and improves administrator productivity through its powerful, intuitive cloud management capabilities. The company also uses IBM Spectrum® Virtualize to create easy-to-manage virtual storage environments and help optimize storage performance.

Working closely with IBM Services® and IBM Systems Lab Services throughout the implementation, Electrolux was able to move its core applications to IBM Power Systems in under four weeks—minimizing business disruption. As part of the overall solution, Electrolux relied on IBM Services to build and provide ongoing support for a disaster recovery environment.

“Data is the lifeblood of our business, so it’s critical that we can ensure a fast recovery in the event of unplanned downtime,” comments the spokesperson. “IBM demonstrated their technical expertise and eagerness to support our strategic goals, so we knew we could trust IBM to manage our disaster recovery environment.”

The spokesperson continues, “Migrating our SAP ERP environment to IBM POWER9 solutions went very smoothly. We simply performed a system replication to the new IBM Power Systems environment and then we were up and running. IBM supported us throughout this process by providing additional training for our engineers to help them get the most out of our IBM solutions.”

To spread the capital cost of its investment in IBM Power Systems and IBM Storage solutions, Electrolux used a payment deferral option from IBM Global Financing, which enabled the company to postpone initial payments for up to two months and delay full repayment by five months.

“With IBM Global Financing, we can spread our investment in the new infrastructure over a longer period of time, which helps us to enhance our IT capabilities while also protecting cash flow and reducing business risk,” explains the spokesperson.