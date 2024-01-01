Granite is IBM's suite of generative AI models that provides enterprise control and customization through accessible model weights and architectures.
Granite is IBM's suite of generative AI models that provides enterprise control and customization through accessible model weights and architectures. It enables businesses to adapt models to specific needs, enhance security through transparency, and maintain version control across deployments. Built for production environments, Granite allows organizations to host specific versions in their systems, providing greater control over infrastructure while ensuring long-term stability and flexibility.
Context length
4k
4k
128k
128k
Input modelities
English text and code
Multilingual text
(12 languages)
Multilingual text
(12 languages)
Multilingual text and images
(12 languages)
Output modalities
Multilingual text and code
Multilingual text and code
Multilingual text and code
Multilingual text and code
Training tokens
2.5T
12T
12T
12T
Languages
English
English, German, Spanish, French, Japanese, Portuguese, Arabic, Czech, Italian, Korean, Dutch, and Chinese
English, German, Spanish, French, Japanese, Portuguese, Arabic, Czech, Italian, Korean, Dutch, and Chinese
English, German, Spanish, French, Japanese, Portuguese, Arabic, Czech, Italian, Korean, Dutch, and Chinese
The process of selecting an appropriate model from the Granite family begin with a careful categorization of the specific use case at hand.
Retrieval augmented generation (RAG), summarization, content generation, insight extraction, and classification based on documents or dynamic content
IBM Granite Language models
Example: Building a Q&A resource from a broad knowledge base, providing customer service assistance
Optimize the software development lifecycle with code generative tasks, including code generation, code explanation, and code editing
IBM Granite Language models
Example: AI-generated code recommendations, IT application modernization from COBOL to Java
Safeguard AI with models ensuring enterprise data security and mitigate risks across a variety of user prompts and LLM responses
IBM Granite Language models
Example: AI compliance with regulatory requirements in financial services, healthcare, and government
Time-series forecasting to easily analyze current data to make predictions and informed decisions
IBM Granite Language models
Example: Predicting future customer demand for a given product and period, using historical sales and other data sources
Uncover patterns and trends in geospatial data
IBM Granite Language models
Example: NASA and IBM teamed up to create an AI foundation model for Earth observations using large-scale satellite and remote sensing data
Accelerates token generation when using the accelerator with the base model
IBM Granite Language models
Example: conversational AI, Code generation, Machine translation which needs speeding up inference, reducing latency.
With the use of Red Hat OpenShift or OpenShift AI any of the Granite family of models can be deployed on private infrastructure in a data center or within a public cloud platform, or within a provider managed service offering.
|
Granite Availability
Granite Language
Granite Guardian
Granite Language
Granite MoE
Granite Language
Granite Guardian
Granite MoE
Granite Language
Granite Language
Granite MoE
Granite Language
Granite Language
Granite Guardian
Granite Accelerators
Granite MoE
Granite Language
Granite MoE
Learn more about the Granite 3.2 family of models.
Learn more about the Granite 3.1 family of models.
Learn more about the Granite family of embedding models.
Learn more about the Granite Guardian family of security models.
The official IBM Granite web site.
The official repository for IBM Granite models, source code, and examples.
IBM Granite's home on Huggingface.
Try out Granite models in the interactive Granite Playground.
Build advanced AI agents using IBM Granite models.