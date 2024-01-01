Home

Architectures

Product Guides

Granite

Granite

Granite is IBM's suite of generative AI models that provides enterprise control and customization through accessible model weights and architectures.

Granite

Granite is IBM's suite of generative AI models that provides enterprise control and customization through accessible model weights and architectures. It enables businesses to adapt models to specific needs, enhance security through transparency, and maintain version control across deployments. Built for production environments, Granite allows organizations to host specific versions in their systems, providing greater control over infrastructure while ensuring long-term stability and flexibility.
The Granite Family

 

 
LLMs for enterprise
 
  • Granite-7B-Base
  • Granite-3.0/3.1/3.2-8B-Instruct
  • Granite-3.0/3.1/3.2-2B-Instruct
Guardrail Models

 

  • Granite-Guardian-HAP-38M
  • Granite-Guardian-HAP-125M
  • Granite-Guardian-3.0/3.1-2B
  • Granite-Guradian-3.0/3.1-8B
Inference-efficient Mixture-of-Experts (MoE)

 

  • Granite-3.0/3.1-3B-A800M
  • Granite-3.0/3.1-1B-A400M
Code models
 
  • Granite-3B-Code 
  • Granite-8B-Code
  • Granite-20B-Code
  • Granite-34B-Code
     
Time Series models
 
  • Granite-TimeSeries-TTM-r1 
  • Granite-TimeSeries-TTM-r2
  • Granite-TimeSeries-PatchTST
  • Granite-TimeSeries-PatchTSMixer
Speculative decoding models

 

  • Granite-3B-Code-Instruct-Accelerator
  • Granite-8B-Code-Instruct-Accelerator
  • Granite-20B-Code-Instruct-Accelerator
  • Granite-34B-Code-Instruct-Accelerator
  • Granite-7B-Instruct-Accelerator
  • Granite-3.0/3.1-2B-Instruct-Accelerator
Geospatial model – Earth

 

  • Granite-EarthObservation-HLS-Biomass
  • Granite-EarthObservation-HLS-CanopyHeight
  • Granite-EarthObservation-HLS-Landslide
Geospatial model – Weather and Climate

 

  • Granite-WeatherClimate-Precip-Downscaling
  • Granite-WeatherClimate-WindForecasting
Model Comparison
Feature
Granite-base and Code
Granite 3.0
(Oct 2024)
Granite 3.1
(Dec 2024)
Granite 3.2
(Feb 2025)

Context length

4k

4k

128k

128k

Input modelities

English text and code

Multilingual text
(12 languages)

Multilingual text
(12 languages)

Multilingual text and images
(12 languages)

 

Output modalities

Multilingual text and code

Multilingual text and code

Multilingual text and code

Multilingual text and code

Training tokens

2.5T

12T

12T

12T

Languages

English

English, German, Spanish, French, Japanese, Portuguese, Arabic, Czech, Italian, Korean, Dutch, and Chinese

English, German, Spanish, French, Japanese, Portuguese, Arabic, Czech, Italian, Korean, Dutch, and Chinese

English, German, Spanish, French, Japanese, Portuguese, Arabic, Czech, Italian, Korean, Dutch, and Chinese
Use Case-based Model Selection

The process of selecting an appropriate model from the Granite family begin with a careful categorization of the specific use case at hand.

 
Language-based tasks

Retrieval augmented generation (RAG), summarization, content generation, insight extraction, and classification based on documents or dynamic content

IBM Granite Language models

  • Granite-7B-Base
  • Granite-3.1-1B-A400M
  • Granite-3.1-3B-A800M
  • Granite-3.1/3.2-2B
  • Granite-3.1/3.2-8B

Example: Building a Q&A resource from a broad knowledge base, providing customer service assistance
Code

Optimize the software development lifecycle with code generative tasks, including code generation, code explanation, and code editing

IBM Granite Language models

  • Granite-34B-Code
  • Granite-20B-Code
  • Granite-8B-Code
  • Granite-3B-Code

Example: AI-generated code recommendations, IT application modernization from COBOL to Java
Safety

Safeguard AI with models ensuring enterprise data security and mitigate risks across a variety of user prompts and LLM responses

IBM Granite Language models

  • Granite-Guardian-HAP-125M
  • Granite-Guardian-HAP-38M
  • Granite-Guardian-3.1-2B
  • Granite-Guardian-3.1-8B
  • Granite-Guardian-3.2-5B/3B-A800M

Example: AI compliance with regulatory requirements in financial services, healthcare, and government
Time series

Time-series forecasting to easily analyze current data to make predictions and informed decisions

IBM Granite Language models

  • Granite-TimeSeries-TTM-r1
  • Granite-TimeSeries-PatchTSMixer
  • Granite-TimeSeries-PatchTST
  • Granite-TimeSeries-TTM-r2

Example: Predicting future customer demand for a given product and period, using historical sales and other data sources
Geospatial

Uncover patterns and trends in geospatial data

IBM Granite Language models

  • Granite-EarthObservation-HLS-Biomass
  • Granite-EarthObservation-HLS-CanopyHeight
  • Granite-EarthObservation-HLS-Landslide
  • Granite-WeatherClimate-Precip-Downscaling
  • Granite-WeatherClimate-WindForecasting

Example: NASA and IBM teamed up to create an AI foundation model for Earth observations using large-scale satellite and remote sensing data
Accelerators

Accelerates token generation when using the accelerator with the base model

IBM Granite Language models

  • Granite-3B-Code-Instruct-Accelerator
  • Granite-8B-Code-Instruct-Accelerator
  • Granite-20B-Code-Instruct-Accelerator
  • Granite-34B-Code-Instruct-Accelerator
  • Granite-7B-Instruct-Accelerator

Example: conversational AI, Code generation, Machine translation which needs speeding up inference, reducing latency.
Model Availability

With the use of Red Hat OpenShift or OpenShift AI any of the Granite family of models can be deployed on private infrastructure in a data center or within a public cloud platform, or within a provider managed service offering.

 

Granite Availability
watsonx

Granite Language
Granite Guardian
Replicate

Granite Language
Granite MoE
Nvidia NIM

Granite Language
Granite Guardian
Granite MoE
RHEL AI 

Granite Language
Google Vertex

Granite Language
Granite MoE
OpenShift AI 

Granite Language
HuggingFace

Granite Language
Granite Guardian
Granite Accelerators
Granite MoE
Ollama

Granite Language
Granite MoE
Model Families Granite 3.2

Learn more about the Granite 3.2 family of models.

 Granite 3.1

Learn more about the Granite 3.1 family of models.

 Granite Embedding Models

Learn more about the Granite family of embedding models.

 Granite Guardian Models

Learn more about the Granite Guardian family of security models.
Additional Resources IBM Granite

The official IBM Granite web site.

 IBM Granite Github

The official repository for IBM Granite models, source code, and examples.

 IBM Granite on HuggingFace

IBM Granite's home on Huggingface.

 IBM Granite Playground

Try out Granite models in the interactive Granite Playground.

 IBM Granite Recipes for Agents

Build advanced AI agents using IBM Granite models.