Although she had concerns that embedding AI into a hands-on, collaborative learning experience would minimize the warm and personal touch that Food Ladder’s beneficiaries greatly appreciate, McJannett now understands the opposite to be true. “This transformation will make for an enriching experience on both sides—the teaching side and the internal staff side. The teachers can get their evenings back. They get to do what’s really important to teaching, which is social support and understanding the needs of the individual child; not the mundane stuff like applying math lessons to the curriculum and the various bits of paperwork that go along with that. For our staff, it will give them back the capacity to do the more important work, which is to ideate, create and improve the offering and the platform. They can deliver better value to teachers, as opposed to just doing the automated process of making sure governance structures and such are in place,” she says.

Food Ladder is transitioning from an organization where everything is done by hand, to a fully automated system that enables schools to build, understand and harvest their own food systems, and connect with other schools. Food Ladder currently operates in 40 schools across Australia, and in a few locations across India, Bhutan and Uganda. As of 2024, through the Food Ladder School System, the organization touched around 17,000 people and produced 132,480 meals annually. Through their collaboration with IBM, Food Ladder intends to scale to over 25 million meals annually by 2030, by implementing over 1,000 AI-powered smart food production hubs across the world.

At this scale, communities will have year-round supply of fresh, nutritious fruit and vegetables, which they never had before. Working with food makes children look at food differently, improving their long-term relationship with food. Additionally, Food Ladder greenhouses grow produce more efficiently than ground-based systems. Thus, given the remote locations of many Food Ladder greenhouses, the organization is helping reduce some of the longest, carbon-heavy supply chains in the world, greatly improving sustainability metrics. “It just brings us so much joy to deliver these incredible projects with this level of amplification and magnitude, which we can do on a much grander scale now. With IBM and our tech partners, we’ll revolutionize food security in just 6 years,” says McJannett.