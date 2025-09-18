Granite trust, safety and security

Open the AI “black box” with IBM Granite. Build and deploy AI solutions with confidence.

Responsible AI matters

Enterprise AI demands enterprise-grade trust. With some models trained on pirated data or producing biased outputs, it’s easy to see why it matters. IBM® Granite® models are built with security, safety and governance at their core, giving you the confidence to build responsible AI.

Built in the open

True open source development
Unlike many "open" models that release only model weights, IBM Granite provides extensive transparency, including training data sources, methodologies and architectural decisions under a permissive Apache 2.0 license.
Model Openness Framework
IBM Granite qualifies as a Class III Open Model on the Linux® Foundation’s framework classifying the completeness and openness of models, an achievement not met by many model providers.
Industry-leading transparency
IBM has achieved a top five rank on Stanford’s Foundation Model Transparency Index, outperforming most major model providers.
IBM further strengthens Granite for enterprise deployment with HackerOne

IBM and HackerOne started a bug bounty program for Granite with up to USD 100,000 in bounty payouts for identifying successful jailbreaks in enterprise-like settings, supporting businesses scaling AI workflows.

Enterprise grade trust
Security

Granite models feature digital signatures to confirm their authenticity and specialized stress-testing programs that mimic real-world threats to uncover potential weaknesses.
Safety

Granite models go through rigorous safety testing, outperforming similar models. IBM also open sourced a benchmark to test the safety and bias detection of any AI model.
Governance

The IBM Data Management Framework Lakehouse securely manages 2.7 petabytes of training data through a robust governance process with metadata tracking and license controls.

Granite Guardian

Building on the robust safety and security features natively built into Granite models, Granite Guardian adds a layer of specialized safeguards. The guardrail models detect risks in prompts and responses from any AI model, helping to ensure safe and responsible deployment.

Comprehensive risk detection

Detects and mitigates hallucinations, harmful content, bias, jailbreaking attempts and RAG quality and accuracy issues across prompts, responses and agentic workflows.

Industry-leading performance

Granite Guardian models hold six of the top 10 spots on the GuardBench leaderboard, measuring how well guardrail models can detect harmful and hallucinated content as well as attempts to jailbreak safety controls.

Trusted collaborators

We don’t secure AI in isolation. IBM works closely with with leading experts and organizations to continuously test, validate and strengthen the safety and security of Granite.
HackerOne

A comprehensive bug bounty program with up to USD 100,000 in bounty rewards for valid findings from the world’s largest community of ethical hackers.

Cisco

Automated red teaming of Granite models to screen performance against a diverse set of known adversarial attacks.

HiddenLayer

Advanced red teaming sprints simulating real-world attack scenarios to enhance the robustness, resilience and safety of Granite models.

AI Alliance

Co-founded with Meta and now encompassing 140+ organizations, the AI Alliance drives open innovation in AI safety, advancing community-driven approaches to responsible AI development. 

General-Purpose AI Code of Practice

IBM is demonstrating our commitment to comply with the EU AI Act ahead of enforcement deadlines.

Resources 

Granite Documentation
Technical documentation, model cards and implementation guides for Granite models.
Granite Responsible Use Guide
 Comprehensive resource on how to leverage Granite models in a responsible way for enterprise use.
AI Risk Atlas
Taxonomy and tooling to help identify, assess and mitigate AI-related risks and enterprise implications.
Safe AI: Risks & Remediations
Explore the essential guardrails and frameworks needed to deploy AI models responsibly at scale.
 Granite white paper
 A comprehensive technical paper detailing Granite’s model architecture, training methodologies and data sources.
Granite Guardian white paper
 In-depth documentation of Granite Guardian’s capabilities, training approaches and risk detection methodologies.
IBM's Principles for Trust and Transparency
IBM’s core principles for responsible AI development and approaches to building trustworthy systems.
watsonx.governance®
 AI governance toolkit for managing, monitoring and ensuring compliance of AI models across hybrid cloud environments.
