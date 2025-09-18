Open the AI “black box” with IBM Granite. Build and deploy AI solutions with confidence.
Enterprise AI demands enterprise-grade trust. With some models trained on pirated data or producing biased outputs, it’s easy to see why it matters. IBM® Granite® models are built with security, safety and governance at their core, giving you the confidence to build responsible AI.
Granite models feature digital signatures to confirm their authenticity and specialized stress-testing programs that mimic real-world threats to uncover potential weaknesses.
Granite models go through rigorous safety testing, outperforming similar models. IBM also open sourced a benchmark to test the safety and bias detection of any AI model.
The IBM Data Management Framework Lakehouse securely manages 2.7 petabytes of training data through a robust governance process with metadata tracking and license controls.
Building on the robust safety and security features natively built into Granite models, Granite Guardian adds a layer of specialized safeguards. The guardrail models detect risks in prompts and responses from any AI model, helping to ensure safe and responsible deployment.
Detects and mitigates hallucinations, harmful content, bias, jailbreaking attempts and RAG quality and accuracy issues across prompts, responses and agentic workflows.
Granite Guardian models hold six of the top 10 spots on the GuardBench leaderboard, measuring how well guardrail models can detect harmful and hallucinated content as well as attempts to jailbreak safety controls.
We don’t secure AI in isolation. IBM works closely with with leading experts and organizations to continuously test, validate and strengthen the safety and security of Granite.
A comprehensive bug bounty program with up to USD 100,000 in bounty rewards for valid findings from the world’s largest community of ethical hackers.
Automated red teaming of Granite models to screen performance against a diverse set of known adversarial attacks.
Advanced red teaming sprints simulating real-world attack scenarios to enhance the robustness, resilience and safety of Granite models.
Co-founded with Meta and now encompassing 140+ organizations, the AI Alliance drives open innovation in AI safety, advancing community-driven approaches to responsible AI development.