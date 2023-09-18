What is DAST?

Developers today work quickly, often updating specific code areas multiple times a day without a comprehensive view of the entire codebase. They rely heavily on third-party and open-source components and often struggle to collaborate effectively with security teams. Most also work on increasingly complex applications, with numerous features, libraries and dependencies, all while managing constantly evolving cybersecurity threats.

The result is a constantly increasing surface area for security vulnerabilities that intensifies the difficulty of writing secure code and protecting sensitive information from data breaches. Developers need ways to test for potential vulnerabilities as they work, without compromising their productivity.

DAST helps make this possible by automating the security testing process. It works by mimicking the actions of real-world hackers, working from the outside to uncover potential vulnerabilities in running applications. DAST allows developers to test their code and see how it impacts overall app security before it goes live and excels at pinpointing security problems, like authentication errors and code vulnerabilities, often missed by other testing methods, like Software Composition Analysis (SCA).

Modern DAST (see below) tools also seamlessly integrate into DevOps and CI/CD pipelines to offer interfaces for all stages of the development, including early in the application development workflow.

Build and deployment integrations are one reason DevOps teams commonly adopt DAST in DevOps/DevSecOps environments as part of a "shift left" approach in which testing occurs early in the software development lifecycle (SDLC) for more cost-effective and less time-consuming remediation. Other DevOps principles DAST tools enhance include prioritizing automation, collaboration and continuous feedback so developers and security teams can remain agile and productive without compromising security.