Application management is the comprehensive process of managing, maintaining and supporting software applications throughout their lifecycle. This encompasses tasks such as installation, updating, patching, upgrading and overseeing both the software and hardware components necessary for application operation.

Often referred to as AM, application management integrates various services, processes and methodologies to ensure the efficient management, maintenance and enhancement of custom, packaged or network-delivered business applications. The process often incorporates the use of specialized tools and methodologies to streamline and automate various aspects of application management.

Application management teams collaborate closely with various stakeholders, including developers, testers and business units to ensure that the applications meet organizational objectives and user requirements. They monitor application performance, identify and resolve any bugs or issues, implement necessary updates and security measures and provide ongoing support to users.

In addition, the teams will integrate new features and functionalities to improve the user experience, as well as ensure that the applications adhere to industry standards and compliance regulations.

Ultimately, application management plays a crucial role in maintaining the efficiency and effectiveness of software applications, enabling businesses to operate smoothly and meet their operational and strategic goals.

The processes and activities necessary for application management can vary depending on an organization’s size, industry and goals. The general elements typically include:

Application development: The design, coding, testing and implementation of software applications.

Application deployment: The installation and configuration of the new application for use in specific environments.

Application monitoring: The continuous observation of the performance and functionality of the application to identify issues.

Application maintenance: The regular updates, patches and fixes of any bugs in the application to ensure optimal operation.

Application support: The assistance and troubleshooting of solutions for application users encountering issues.

Application security: The cybersecurity measures to protect the application from potential threats and vulnerabilities.

Application integration: The seamless communication and data flow between the application and other systems within the organization.

Application retirement: The process of phasing out and discontinuing an application at the end of its lifecycle.