Our journey with Quarkus

The Java (link resides outside ibm.com) platform is an industry leader when it comes to portability and extensibility. It is also known for its support, maintainability and a rich set of libraries. With its fantastic features, Java is considered by many to be the premier enterprise programming language in the world.
As the software industry migrated to the cloud, the superiority of Java was questioned. Deploying fat war files to application servers is not fun. Fortunately, frameworks like Spring Boot came to the rescue. But still, even Spring Boot applications consume a lot of resources and take a long time to start up, important limitations for technologies like container orchestration and serverless.
The question now is — is it possible to write slim, light, fast boot time, low-memory footprint Java applications? The answer is a definitive yes, and the solution is Quarkus (link resides outside ibm.com).
Quarkus is a full-stack, cloud-native Java framework developed by Red Hat® (link resides outside ibm.com). It supports Java Virtual Machine (JVM) as well as native compilation (link resides outside ibm.com). Quarkus is based on MicroProfile (link resides outside ibm.com) standard and some Jakarta EE (link resides outside ibm.com) standards. It has faster startup times and requires less memory. Additionally, from the beginning, Quarkus was designed to be a container-first framework. Thus, it makes Java an effective platform for serverless applications, cloud and Kubernetes environments.
The last blog post in this series detailed how we started our StoreFront application's (link resides outside ibm.com) cloud-native journey to Red Hat® OpenShift® (link resides outside ibm.com) .
In this blog post, I will discuss how we implemented the StoreFront application's Java microservices using Quarkus.
In the StoreFront application’s Java microservices, we implemented RESTful APIs, Configuration, Service Invocation, Resilience, Security and Monitoring using Quarkus:
In this blog post, we will explore the following features for two microservices of the StoreFront application:
Let us consider the Inventory microservice and the Catalog microservice of the StoreFront application. The Inventory microservice (link resides outside ibm.com) returns a list of all the antique computing devices that are available. This microservice uses a MySQL (link resides outside ibm.com) database as its datasource. The Catalog microservice (link resides outside ibm.com) uses Elasticsearch and serves as cache to the Inventory microservice:
Take a look at the APIs defined for the Catalog microservice:
import java.io.IOException; import java.util.List; import javax.inject.Inject; import javax.ws.rs.GET; import javax.ws.rs.Path; import javax.ws.rs.PathParam; import javax.ws.rs.Produces; import javax.ws.rs.core.MediaType; import javax.ws.rs.core.Response; import ibm.cn.application.model.Item; import ibm.cn.application.repository.ItemService; @Path("/micro/items") public class CatalogResource { @GET @Produces(MediaType.APPLICATION_JSON) public List<Item> getInventory() throws IOException { // code } @GET @Produces(MediaType.APPLICATION_JSON) @Path("{id}") public Response getById(@PathParam("id") long id) throws IOException { // code } }
To configure a Quarkus application, we can use the
The
quarkus.elasticsearch.hosts = http://${ELASTICSEARCH_HOST:localhost}:${ELASTICSEARCH_PORT:9200} elasticsearch.index=micro elasticsearch.doc_type=items
And here is the Java code that reads the configuration and assigns it:
import org.eclipse.microprofile.config.ConfigProvider; public class ElasticSearchDataLoad { private String url = ConfigProvider.getConfig().getValue("quarkus.elasticsearch.hosts", String.class); private String index = ConfigProvider.getConfig().getValue("elasticsearch.index", String.class); private String doc_type = ConfigProvider.getConfig().getValue("elasticsearch.doc_type", String.class); // code }
This is one way of configuring the data. There are other ways to do so that you can find here (link resides outside ibm.com).
Now that we’ve defined the RESTful APIs to access the Catalog microservice and done the necessary configurations, let us now look at the code to invoke the Inventory microservice to retrieve the latest list of inventory items.
First, create an interface that represents the remote service using JAX-RS annotations. Declare the APIs as part of this interface and annotate them with the
org.eclipse.microprofile.rest.client.inject.RegisterRestClient
annotation.
import javax.ws.rs.GET; import javax.ws.rs.Produces; import javax.ws.rs.core.MediaType; import org.eclipse.microprofile.rest.client.annotation.RegisterProvider; import org.eclipse.microprofile.rest.client.inject.RegisterRestClient; @RegisterRestClient @RegisterProvider(InventoryResponseExceptionMapper.class) public interface InventoryServiceClient { @GET @Produces(MediaType.APPLICATION_JSON) List<Item> getAllItems() throws UnknownUrlException, ServiceNotReadyException; }
To handle exceptions, define a ResponseExceptionMapper. To register the provider, use the
So, we saw the Catalog microservice API definition, and our next step is to examine how we use the REST client:
java import javax.inject.Inject; import org.eclipse.microprofile.rest.client.inject.RestClient; import ibm.cn.application.client.InventoryServiceClient; public class InventoryRefreshTask extends Thread { @RestClient @Inject private InventoryServiceClient invClient; // code }
In order to use the Rest Client, we should use the
annotations.
And finally, we should then configure the Rest Client by adding the name of the property in the application.properties file. For this, to name the property, we should prepend the fully qualified name of the interface to the
ibm.cn.application.client.InventoryServiceClient/mp-rest/url = http://${INVENTORY_HOST_NAME:localhost}:${INVENTORY_PORT:8082}/micro/inventory
Quarkus implements all its fault tolerance policies using SmallRye Fault Tolerance (link resides outside ibm.com), which is an implementation of the MicroProfile Fault Tolerance specification. The fault tolerance specification defines the following recovery procedures:
Let’s look into the Catalog microservice and see how we added resilience to the service:
So in the code above, the
Along with the fault tolerance, making sure if an instance of service is still functioning properly is equally critical. For this, Quarkus uses the SmallRye Health (link resides outside ibm.com) specification. Service mechanisms communicate their current status to the orchestration mechanism, which then allows the system to act accordingly. For this purpose, two dedicated endpoints —
For the Catalog microservice, Liveness health check is defined as follows:
import org.eclipse.microprofile.health.HealthCheck; import org.eclipse.microprofile.health.HealthCheckResponse; import org.eclipse.microprofile.health.Liveness; @Liveness public class LivenessCheck implements HealthCheck { @Override public HealthCheckResponse call() { // TODO Auto-generated method stub return HealthCheckResponse.named("Liveness Check for Catalog Service") .withData("status", "live") .up() .build(); } }
And the definition for the Readiness health check is as follows:
import org.eclipse.microprofile.health.HealthCheck; import org.eclipse.microprofile.health.HealthCheckResponse; import org.eclipse.microprofile.health.Readiness; @Readiness public class ReadinessCheck implements HealthCheck { @Override public HealthCheckResponse call() { // TODO Auto-generated method stub return HealthCheckResponse.named("Readiness Check for Catalog Service") .withData("status", "ready") .up() .build(); } }
Let us validate the Liveness and Readiness health checks as follows:
$ curl localhost:8080/q/health/live { "status": "UP", "checks": [ { "name": "Liveness Check for Catalog Service", "status": "UP", "data": { "status": "live" } } ] $ curl localhost:8080/q/health/ready { "status": "UP", "checks": [ { "name": "Readiness Check for Catalog Service", "status": "UP", "data": { "status": "ready" } } ] }
Quarkus allows us to monitor the operation of our microservices by using metrics and distributed tracing.
First, let us look into the metrics. To generate metrics, we use the quarkus-smallrye-metrics (link resides outside ibm.com) extension and this, in turn, implements the MicroProfile Metrics specification. These metrics are exposed at the
Below are the custom metrics defined in the Catalog service:
import java.io.IOException; import java.util.List; import javax.ws.rs.GET; import javax.ws.rs.Path; import javax.ws.rs.Produces; import javax.ws.rs.core.MediaType; import javax.ws.rs.core.Response; import org.eclipse.microprofile.metrics.MetricUnits; import org.eclipse.microprofile.metrics.annotation.Counted; import org.eclipse.microprofile.metrics.annotation.Timed; @Path("/micro/items") public class CatalogResource { @GET @Produces(MediaType.APPLICATION_JSON) @Timed(name = "callstoInventory", description= "How long it takes to list inventory items", unit = MetricUnits.MILLISECONDS) @Counted(name = "InventoryListTimer", description = "How many requests happened to list inventory items") public List<Item> getInventory() throws IOException { //code } }
We can access the overall metrics on the
Below is a list of custom metrics on the
$ curl localhost:8080/q/metrics/application # TYPE application_ft_ibm_cn_application_CatalogResource_getInventory_invocations_total counter application_ft_ibm_cn_application_CatalogResource_getInventory_invocations_total 1.0 # TYPE application_ft_ibm_cn_application_CatalogResource_getInventory_retry_callsSucceededNotRetried_total counter application_ft_ibm_cn_application_CatalogResource_getInventory_retry_callsSucceededNotRetried_total 1.0 # HELP application_ibm_cn_application_CatalogResource_InventoryListTimer_total How many requests happened to list inventory items # TYPE application_ibm_cn_application_CatalogResource_InventoryListTimer_total counter application_ibm_cn_application_CatalogResource_InventoryListTimer_total 1.0 # TYPE application_ibm_cn_application_CatalogResource_callstoInventory_rate_per_second gauge application_ibm_cn_application_CatalogResource_callstoInventory_rate_per_second 2.6552945299247765E-4 # TYPE application_ibm_cn_application_CatalogResource_callstoInventory_one_min_rate_per_second gauge application_ibm_cn_application_CatalogResource_callstoInventory_one_min_rate_per_second 1.8950510984410557E-29 # TYPE application_ibm_cn_application_CatalogResource_callstoInventory_five_min_rate_per_second gauge application_ibm_cn_application_CatalogResource_callstoInventory_five_min_rate_per_second 1.3614856728453771E-8 # TYPE application_ibm_cn_application_CatalogResource_callstoInventory_fifteen_min_rate_per_second gauge application_ibm_cn_application_CatalogResource_callstoInventory_fifteen_min_rate_per_second 1.7761016468922385E-5 # TYPE application_ibm_cn_application_CatalogResource_callstoInventory_min_seconds gauge application_ibm_cn_application_CatalogResource_callstoInventory_min_seconds 0.041877072 # TYPE application_ibm_cn_application_CatalogResource_callstoInventory_max_seconds gauge application_ibm_cn_application_CatalogResource_callstoInventory_max_seconds 0.041877072 # TYPE application_ibm_cn_application_CatalogResource_callstoInventory_mean_seconds gauge application_ibm_cn_application_CatalogResource_callstoInventory_mean_seconds 0.041877072 # TYPE application_ibm_cn_application_CatalogResource_callstoInventory_stddev_seconds gauge application_ibm_cn_application_CatalogResource_callstoInventory_stddev_seconds 0.0 # HELP application_ibm_cn_application_CatalogResource_callstoInventory_seconds How long it takes to list inventory items # TYPE application_ibm_cn_application_CatalogResource_callstoInventory_seconds summary application_ibm_cn_application_CatalogResource_callstoInventory_seconds_count 1.0 application_ibm_cn_application_CatalogResource_callstoInventory_seconds{quantile="0.5"} 0.041877072 application_ibm_cn_application_CatalogResource_callstoInventory_seconds{quantile="0.75"} 0.041877072 application_ibm_cn_application_CatalogResource_callstoInventory_seconds{quantile="0.95"} 0.041877072 application_ibm_cn_application_CatalogResource_callstoInventory_seconds{quantile="0.98"} 0.041877072 application_ibm_cn_application_CatalogResource_callstoInventory_seconds{quantile="0.99"} 0.041877072 application_ibm_cn_application_CatalogResource_callstoInventory_seconds{quantile="0.999"} 0.041877072
For distributed tracing, Quarkus uses the quarkus-smallrye-opentracing (link resides outside ibm.com) specification. This specification implements the OpenTracing API which, in turn, is based on Jaeger (link resides outside ibm.com) for distributed tracing.
To view the call traces, access the Jaeger UI. One of the traces for the Catalog microservice is as follows:
Quarkus allows us to quickly and easily create solutions. Quarkus is way ahead of the game, offering a huge list of extensions for database access, messaging, REST APIs and so on. We can, therefore, be assured that cloud-native Java is a viable choice. Also, for those who are developing microservices and want to deploy them on Kubernetes, Quarkus is a good choice because it seamlessly integrates with Kubernetes.
The exemplar microservices are simple and can be quickly implemented with just few lines of code. The source code is available on GitHub. For instructions on how to run it, please refer to the Readme.md (link resides outside ibm.com) file.
The Quarkus guides (link resides outside ibm.com) were a breeze; they are easy to understand and making use of them eased our path.
Throughout this blog, we demonstrated how we used Quarkus to implement RESTful APIs, Configurations, Invocations, Resilience and Monitoring for our StoreFront application. But this is just the beginning — Quarkus can do much more.
In the next blog post, we will cover authentication and application security using Keycloak (link resides outside ibm.com). Meanwhile, stay tuned and take a look at our cloud native reference implementation available here (link resides outside ibm.com).