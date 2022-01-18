Our journey with Quarkus

The Java (link resides outside ibm.com) platform is an industry leader when it comes to portability and extensibility. It is also known for its support, maintainability and a rich set of libraries. With its fantastic features, Java is considered by many to be the premier enterprise programming language in the world.

As the software industry migrated to the cloud, the superiority of Java was questioned. Deploying fat war files to application servers is not fun. Fortunately, frameworks like Spring Boot came to the rescue. But still, even Spring Boot applications consume a lot of resources and take a long time to start up, important limitations for technologies like container orchestration and serverless.

The question now is — is it possible to write slim, light, fast boot time, low-memory footprint Java applications? The answer is a definitive yes, and the solution is Quarkus (link resides outside ibm.com).

Quarkus is a full-stack, cloud-native Java framework developed by Red Hat® (link resides outside ibm.com). It supports Java Virtual Machine (JVM) as well as native compilation (link resides outside ibm.com). Quarkus is based on MicroProfile (link resides outside ibm.com) standard and some Jakarta EE (link resides outside ibm.com) standards. It has faster startup times and requires less memory. Additionally, from the beginning, Quarkus was designed to be a container-first framework. Thus, it makes Java an effective platform for serverless applications, cloud and Kubernetes environments.