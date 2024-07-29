From fast fashion to fluorite, consumers and stakeholders are keyed into product provenance—expecting brands to uphold ethical, responsible sourcing practices. In fact, in a 2022 survey, 73% of consumers said that traceability is important to them. And from that group, 71% would pay a premium for it. Outside consumer demand for traceability, new regulations may make it imperative for some businesses: the FDA’s Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Rule 204 requires food companies that manufacture, process, pack or hold foods on the Food Traceability List (FTL) to use traceability systems and follow new record keeping requirements.

You can read more about preparing for the FSMA here or try our FSMA 204(d) compliance module for free.

Meeting responsible sourcing demands will require strategic sourcing tactics and technology that enable transparency and traceability. Blockchain-based solutions can be leveraged to build a trusted ecosystem of suppliers and partners. How? The immutable ledger of blockchain authenticates a product’s origin and journey through the value chain.

For example, Antonello Produce wanted to provide food that its customers could trust. The company paired produce grown by its farming partners with blockchain-based traceability records using the IBM Food Trust® solution. Now, the full product history is available through just a batch or invoice number. Looking ahead, the Italian company is discussing the potential of in-store kiosks where consumers can scan QR codes on packaging to see the entire journey of their food.

In addition to ethical and responsible sourcing assurances, blockchain-based sourcing capabilities can also help guarantee high-quality products. See how Pietro Coricelli used IBM FoodTrust to guarantee the quality of its “Made in Italy” olive oil.