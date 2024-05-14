“To our customers and suppliers, food traceability is becoming increasingly important,” explains Adrian Antonello, General Manager at Antonello Produce. “People want to know where their food comes from—particularly in Australia, since we’ve had a number of food safety concerns in the past five or 10 years, some of which caused significant harm.”

And noticing this trend, Antonello Produce wanted to provide its customers with smart, sustainable foods that they could trust. In particular, the business was planning to launch a new East Fresh brand that would bundle the delicious produce grown by its farming partners with blockchain-based traceability records, making it easier to verify the history and provenance of any specific fruit or vegetable.

Of course, pulling together and sharing this growing and transportation information wouldn’t be easy. “There are a handful of businesses doing something like this in Australia already,” notes Antonello. “But it’s much more archaic, more basic than what we were trying to do. We wanted to build something that didn’t rely on paper and that was a lot more transparent and accessible to the people that need to see it.”

This shift from paper-based processes to digital workflows would not only reduce business friction but also make the underlying product information more readily available to all Antonello Produce stakeholders—including producers, distributers, retailers and consumers. And if an issue were to occur, this new approach would further make it easy to identify, isolate and recall the relevant products.

“It’s not normal, everyday business,” clarifies Antonello. “The food we handle is incredibly safe, and spoiled product won’t ever make it to a retailer. But there might be an event once every 100 or 300 days related to some sort of outside contamination or other factor that might affect a person’s health.”

Beyond just safety, having access to this information would also help consumers and retailers make smarter, more environmentally sustainable decisions when it comes to food choice.

“We’ve seen an increasing amount of the population who want to know where their food comes from geographically,” adds Antonello. “More and more, I think people are concerned with food miles and the energy and environmental impact regarding what it takes to create what’s on their plate. Is it grown, packaged and delivered locally? Is it from 1,000 kilometers away? It’s already affecting consumer buying habits.”