Home Business automation Sterling Sterling Transaction Manager IBM Sterling Transaction Manager
Digitize and automate your manual B2B transactions to save time and money
A woman in a distribution center working on a tablet
You can’t build a smarter supply chain on manual processes

 

Approximately two-thirds of companies still use email, phone, fax and postal mail for exchanging B2B transactions with at least 30% of their business partners, according to the Aberdeen Survey sponsored by IBM, "Manual Documents Processing Pain Points."
 

IBM Sterling Transaction Manager provides a user-friendly web portal that automates manual B2B transactions. This helps save time and money by reducing errors, cutting costs, and improving customer satisfaction with non-EDI suppliers, customers and other trading partners.

This secure solution delivers a customizable B2B transaction management platform to easily digitize B2B transactions, onboard new partners, and foster deep visibility across B2B transaction lifecycles.

 

Product options
 

  • IBM Sterling Supplier Transaction Manager: Create and exchange B2B documents (PO, POA, ASN, invoice) with your non-EDI-enabled suppliers through a security-rich, customizable website
  • IBM Sterling Customer Transaction Manager: Digitize the sales order process among non-EDI-enabled customers by automating purchase orders to back end systems. With the simple catalog interface feature, you can build a single seller B2B site or a multi-vendor marketing place with ease
 Watch the video (01:46)
Automate and digitize B2B transactions with suppliers and customers
  • Reduce errors and improve data quality 
  • Improve response times to transaction inquiries and boost customer satisfaction
  • Reduce staff time required to handle manual transactions
Quickly and easily onboard non-technical trading partners
  • Get faster time to revenue
  • Drive 100% trading partner participation in automated B2B transaction exchange
  • Reduce staff time required to onboard new trading partners and seamlessly manage those partner relationships
Gain unified visibility across supply chain partner transactions
  • Eliminate visibility blind spots resulting from manual processes
  • Get earlier visibility into issues and anomalies to proactively mitigate risks or issues
Our web portal helps us integrate with hundreds of small freight companies quickly and cost-effectively — supporting our continued growth. Tiffany Jacobs EDI / PI Manager Southwire Company In total, we estimate that our automated invoicing process saves more than 40 hours per week across the department. Tiffany Jacobs EDI / PI Manager Southwire Company
Features
EDI standards compliance

Benefit from user-friendly web portals and any-to-any data file translation services to easily comply with EDI standards without needing EDI expertise.
Document choreography

Ensure compliance with established business rules and processes by enforcing document choreography at document and process levels.
Direct upload and download

Upload and download large Excel files directly through a web application and have the data validated according to your rules in real time.
Visibility tools

Gain access to IBM Sterling Business Transaction Intelligence Basic – AI-embedded visibility tools.
Multiple language support

Support multiple languages, including English, German, French, Spanish and Chinese.
Labels

Use pre-formatted labels, including GS1 MH-10 labels and branded consumer dropship labels, for e-commerce orders.
Cost sharing

Share the cost of eliminating manual processes with your suppliers.
Resources Driving Strategic Value with IBM Supply Chain Business Network

Capitalize on proactive B2B process management to reduce errors and manage your document delivery process times.

 IBM Data Exchange Maturity Assessment

Assess your company’s Data Exchange Maturity to see how you can lower costs and improve efficiency.
Expert resources to help you succeed
Expert blog

Gain new perspectives and get expert guidance.

Explore Community

Get technical tips and insights from others who use this product.

Explore