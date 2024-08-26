Reshoring: The risks of swinging the pendulum too far

From the decades before the turn of the century until the global pandemic, great economic growth spread across the world, driving historic demand in commodities and consumer goods. But this economic growth, coupled with stringent labor laws, drove up labor costs.

By sourcing materials and labor from countries with lower labor and manufacturing costs, businesses were able to capitalize on the economic boom, produce more goods and services, and minimize their costs. Today, businesses continue to look for ways to reduce costs and increase efficiency, and offshore suppliers still minimize costs in most instances for North American and European companies.

However, now we see how brittle these global supply chains are. A perfect storm of disease, war, technological innovation, overspecialization, unchecked climate change and geopolitical tensions have shattered global supply chains and had a significant impact on the global economy.

The total cost of the current supply chain issues caused by the pandemic, labor shortages and the war in Ukraine is difficult to estimate, as the situation is constantly evolving. However, a 2022 report by the World Bank (link resides outside ibm.com) estimated that the global economy could lose up to USD 1.2 trillion in 2023 because of these disruptions. The report also found that disruptions to the global supply chain are likely to have a significant impact on developing countries, as these countries are more reliant on imported goods and services. The report estimates that developing countries could lose up to USD 426 billion in 2023 because of these disruptions.