A successor to the previous core SAP ERP platform, SAP ECC, SAP S/4HANA is considered one of the first major innovations in the company’s core offerings since the introduction of the R/3 system in 1992.1 Previous iterations of SAP solutions, like R/3 and ECC, provided real-time insights into the core functions of a business. These platforms used a variety of modular software packages and a vast network of partners.

SAP S/4HANA is an abbreviation of SAP Business Suite 4 SAP HANA. It is the first iteration of the platform designed to run on the SAP HANA in-memory database platform. The platform uses the processing power to offer real-time data processing and analytics.

SAP S/4HANA is also the first SAP product to use the new SAP Fiori user interface2. This interface features a series of user-friendly tiled applications rather than the graphical user interface (GUI) deployed in previous versions.

In 2010, SAP launched SAP HANA, a multi-model database capable of responding to queries in an instant. This server is 3,600 times faster than traditional databases3. and supports database management, application development and advanced analytics.



SAP S/4HANA was originally announced in 2014 as a next-generation financial tool under the name SAP Simple Finance.4 Later that year SAP expanded that solution, indicating the new platform would be the core of its new intelligent ERP. Over the next years, the company would add several logistics-specific functions to SAP S/4HANA along with machine learning capabilities and predictive accounting functions.

Today, SAP S/4HANA and S/4HANA Cloud feature additional capacities related to artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) as well as specific solutions for industry use cases (for example, customer service or sustainability).