8 Ways RPA Is Helping Transform the Telecom Industry

Telecom is a tightly regulated industry, yet telecom companies must move quickly to keep up with the latest advances in technology and customer demand. RPA can help telecom companies grow more agile and stay compliant — here’s how:

1. Streamline applications and infrastructure

Telecom companies rely on a mix of systems and software solutions to maintain the integrity of their networks and the efficiency of their services. They might map networks in Microsoft Visio, mine those networks for process data with IBM Process Mining and use a numeric computing platform like MATLAB to dive even deeper into the insights generated by process mining.

Getting all these disparate systems to share data with one another can feel daunting, but RPA makes it easy. That’s because RPA provides a universal point of integration. The IT team doesn’t need to write special code or construct new APIs to facilitate system connection. Instead, bots can be programmed to follow the same steps a human worker would take to transfer data from a network-mapping tool to a process-mining solution to a numeric computing platform. As a bonus, bots are also much less likely to make errors when moving data between systems.

RPA bots also have nearly infinite scalability. If a CSP chooses an RPA solution with concurrent execution built-in, teams can run multiple bots at once on a single machine. This allows for multiple data transfers between multiple systems simultaneously, greatly accelerating the speed of automated processes.

2. Automate network management

Network traffic grows by 40-50% every 12-16 months (link resides outside of ibm.com), and CSPs must ensure their infrastructure can handle it. Every time a network slows down or disconnects, that’s a potential loss of customers and revenue.

RPA, combined with AI processing, can help automate network optimization so that faults are addressed in real-time with minimal human intervention. This ensures the user experience remains consistently excellent.

For example, a company could use machine learning and AI algorithms to analyze network usage data. This analysis might identify particular metrics that signal potential network problems, such as the number of concurrent users or signal strength. A business rules management system can be used to outline proper workflow steps when these metrics hit critical thresholds. When those thresholds are met, AI can alert an RPA bot to take action based on the established business rules. The RPA bot might pull the network data, plug it into a report and send that report to network technicians so they can intervene to mitigate the potential fault.

3. Maintain compliance

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) subjects the telecom industry to heavy regulation, including antitrust, licensing and pricing laws. Staying compliant with regulatory mandates can be time-consuming and labor-intensive, but RPA can make it less of an administrative burden.

All a company must do is schedule a group of unattended bots to regularly collect relevant compliance data from specified systems and compile it all in a central spreadsheet. The organization will always have access to updated compliance information whenever needed. The data will also likely be more accurate than it would be if a human employee were collecting it, as RPA bots don’t make transcription errors.

4. Manage metadata

Telecom and media companies are increasingly converging (link resides outside of ibm.com), as each relies on the other to realize the total value of its offerings. As a result, more telecom companies are branching out into content and media services to diversify their revenue streams.

RPA can help telecom companies more smartly manage content offerings. For example, with the help of optical character recognition (OCR) and AI processing, RPA can extract unstructured data from content and enter it into a content management system like Salesforce, where that data can be used for tagging and categorizing purposes. This categorization then makes it easier to serve tailored content and advertising suggestions to users.

5. Unleash more innovation

Contemporary RPA solutions like IBM RPA offer low-code bot authoring tools that allow every team member to create effective software bots, regardless of whether or not they have advanced technical knowledge. When anyone can automate, the door to increased innovation is opened.

For example, customer service reps would have firsthand insight into which steps of the customer journey could most benefit from automation. Field techs might have ideas about how to streamline service scheduling. When telecom companies make RPA software accessible to everyone, they empower every employee to help accelerate business transformation.