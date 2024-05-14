It didn’t take long for Cobmax to see the benefits of RPA. The bots saved the company so much time, it was able to reduce back-office operations by 50%. Employees used the time saved to learn new skills and contribute to Cobmax in other ways. Some moved into sales or customer support. Others had opportunities to use their education and were promoted to strategic areas such as marketing and IT.

Cobmax clients also benefited. Errors decreased significantly in client reports. By moving more people to the sales center, staff could handle more calls at a quicker pace, which also increased client satisfaction. “For example, requests for client reports used to take two or three days to run,” says Voltan. “We now turn these reports around in one day. So, we are delivering faster and more predictably than in the past, with fewer headaches for our clients.”

For Voltan, it was also interesting to see how the attitude of Cobmax employees evolved through the implementation. “At first, staff were very worried when they heard about the bots,” he says. “Many thought they would lose their jobs. Even after their training with IBM, staff were doubtful. They questioned how a bot could read and interpret information. They felt the bots would never be able to do their work.”

Today, staff see the full benefits of RPA. “When they look at a new process now, they immediately start wondering how we can automate it,” Voltan continues. “Our employees now see that technology can actually enhance relationships and make their jobs more fun.”

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic also showed how important it is to automate processes. “We were able to respond quickly to the pandemic,” recalls Voltan. “Within five days, we had more than 300 employees working safely from home. And it’s helping us stay connected.”

When Cobmax first contracted IBM, management thought it would be for one task. But their eyes were opened as soon as the bots started working. They realized that automation could help several areas of the company work faster and save money.

“When we started, IBM developed all processes for the bots,” Voltan explains. “But when management saw the number of possible projects for RPA, we decided to form an internal team to handle everything. Today we have a team of five developers, one technical leader and myself. Of course, IBM continues to provide us with support and training whenever we need it.”

Cobmax management is excited about the future and about working with IBM. “With IBM’s help, we look forward to bringing in even more innovative technology,” says Voltan. “Now, the only question is how far will it take us?”

The client featured in this case study initially engaged with WDG Soluções Em Sistemas E Automação De Proces LTDA which began conducting business as IBM on January 1, 2021. The WDG products in this case study, WDG Studio and WDG RPA, are now known as IBM RPA Studio and IBM RPA Solution respectively.