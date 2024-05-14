The team researched several providers. However, many of them had no local representatives. If they did, they were just small offices selling licenses, with little or no support. And the costs of the solutions were higher than the Lojacorr team was looking for.

Then they found the IBM® Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution. “One of the main reasons we chose IBM was the customer service it provided,” says Ribeiro. “That gave us the confidence to move forward.”

The team liked that the solution uses IBM RPA Studio software, which they can use in-house to create their own bots. And they found it to be a more cost-effective solution than others in the market.

That settled the technology, but Ribeiro still needed user buy-in to solve the execution problem. Company stakeholders needed to understand the automation journey. “There was a lack of trust in the automation and that it would help us achieve our efficiency and reliability goals,” he says.

To overcome these challenges, his team considered who would be affected by the automation and how they could be a part of it. “We included them all along the way, from mapping to decision-making,” he says. “We had them participate.”

The first RPA project focused on monitoring insurance information on insurance companies’ websites. The next projects monitored insurance defaults and notifications. Both had excellent results.

“With RPA, internal teams and clients noticed the speed and agility in the availability of information and scale of growth. They started to understand the role of automation,” says Ribeiro. “They also learned new skills and saw new opportunities that come along with automation.”

After those successes, the team decided to create bots. The local IBM team trained them and Lojacorr employees developed the automation with the low-code RPA Studio tools. Because they require very little coding experience, many people in the department were able to create their own bots.

Ribeiro’s team can now create bots to automate repetitive, manual processes that relied on third parties for resolution. These processes once generated stress on employees but now bring agility to the team. “We’re also able to think of new ways to work,” he says. “And we can reinvent old processes that, because of the traditional models, used to limit our creativity when we thought of using only human operations.” And with automation, the company can do all this without hiring as many people.