Impressed by the comprehensive capabilities IBM demonstrated during a proof of concept, KPMG chose IBM Watson® and IBM® Enterprise Content Management technology. “KPMG’s needs went beyond simple data extraction,” said Rinck. “IBM was capable of providing an end-to-end solution.”

Working with IBM Digital Business Automation and IBM Watson teams, KPMG created the KPMG Content Abstraction Tool (KCAT), an offering designed to quickly analyze contracts and identify data relevant for addressing the new IFRS standard. “There’s no better solution on the market for this than Watson,” said Rinck.

With IBM providing advisory services, KPMG used IBM Watson Knowledge Studio to teach KCAT to “understand” the language of leasing contracts. Training by the team provided the platform with a knowledge base specific to key data attributes within leasing contract content and the relationships between these attributes. Incorporating the IBM Watson Explorer platform, KCAT applied the Knowledge Studio machine-learning model to pinpoint relevant information for extraction.

The team also integrated Enterprise Content Management middleware, including IBM Datacap software to scan and prepare contracts for optical character recognition (OCR) processing, IBM Business Automation Workflow software to govern system workflows, and IBM Operational Decision Manager software to automate rules-based decisions.

The solution enabled KCAT to convert companies’ contract files into a machine-readable format and categorize them by type—for example, real estate, technology or vehicle. The platform identified relevant data points based on contract type and fed the information to KPMG experts for validation. Finally, the tool made the extracted data available in a structured format for an organization’s accounting platform.