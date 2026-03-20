Remote visual assistance in field service management (FSM)

Remote visual assistance (RVA), sometimes called remote support or remote assistance, is a digital support capability that allows experts to provide technical help remotely through real-time live video.
With RVA, organizations can support customers and technicians in the field through video feeds delivered from mobile devices and smart glasses.
At the enterprise level, RVA is a key component of field service management (FSM), which involves coordinating employees who operate off company property. It is used widely across many industries, including manufacturing, utilities and healthcare to deliver faster issue resolution, improve first-time fix rates (FTFR) and enhance overall customer experience.
In addition to live video, RVA also uses remote support platforms that are equipped with augmented reality (AR) tools that make it easier for employees and customers to collaborate. Leveraging remote support platforms and live video feeds, remote experts can observe a real-world environment in another location and provide visual support.
According to a recent report, the AR RVA market size was large and growing steadily. It was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 14 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35%.1
RVA tools are transforming traditional remote support practices from voice-based troubleshooting into sophisticated visual experiences. Technicians and customers who are onsite simply open a video support session with a representative through a text message link and share their live video stream. An expert can then assist them using overlays that are straightforward and easy to follow.
RVA is useful in industries where teams must maintain equipment and infrastructure in multiple locations. Customer support teams and field technicians leveraging remote support platforms can provide technical support in real time without traveling onsite, reducing downtime, avoiding truck rolls and helping streamline maintenance workflows.
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Technological breakthroughs in AR, video streaming and computer vision—combined with the widespread adoption of mobile devices—are driving RVA forward. Together, these developments allow customers and field technicians to share their physical environment with remote experts in real time and receive detailed guidance.
RVA typically follows a five-step process.
A customer or technician can initiate a visual assistance session whenever they need help problem-solving or troubleshooting a particular issue. Typically, they launch a video call through a mobile app that can be shared with a secure text link.
When performing complex tasks, some technicians often put on wearable headset like smart glasses so they can keep their hands free.
After establishing the connection, the technician or customer who needs help sends their live video stream to a remote expert. Using their real-time video feed, the expert guides them through the steps needed to resolve the issue they’re facing.
Unlike traditional support interactions, RVA-enhanced interactions allow experts to directly observe an issue, often accelerating issue resolution.
Visual collaboration involves a remote expert directly interacting with the customer or technician and providing visual support.
Experts often rely on digital tools to enhance their ability to collaborate, including the following features:
Advanced RVA platforms sometimes connect directly to enterprise workflows and field service management (FSM) systems, allowing support sessions to be initiated directly from contact centers or maintenance systems.
This feature allows organizations to document work, track service events and automate follow-up procedures.
Every visual assistance session is a chance for enterprises to gain insights into their processes. Organizations can add recorded remote video, annotated screenshots and documented step-by-step procedures to their knowledge base.
Over time, this library of material can support onboarding, training and a wide range of self-service resources for both customers and workers.
While organizations’ needs differ widely based on their industry and size, here are some core functionalities that strong RVA solutions should offer:
Modern remote visual assistance (RVA) solutions provide organizations with many advantages. From improving maintenance workflows to enhancing record keeping and customer engagement, here are the top benefits of deploying RVA at the enterprise level:
To implement strong remote visual assistance (RVA), enterprises typically use a structured five-step approach:
Remote visual assistance (RVA) is similar to other digital support technologies but unique in how it connects customers and field technicians remotely with experts who can help them resolve a problem:
Many kinds of organizations and industries rely on remote visual assistance (RVA) to enhance operational efficiency, reduce downtime, lower the cost of maintenance and provide better support to their customers and technicians. Here are some examples of how RVA is used in different disciplines.
Field service technicians frequently encounter problems with equipment or devices in the field. RVA allows them to connect with remote experts through live video feed and receive immediate visual instructions and step-by-step guidance on how to resolve their problem. RVA helps improve FTFR and reduces the likelihood of follow-up visits for field service technicians.
Contact centers increasingly rely on RVA capabilities like video support that allow customers to initiate visual assistance sessions through text links and show their product issues through a smartphone camera. This approach speeds problem-solving and issue resolution and improves the overall support experience.
The manufacturing industry often requires specialized expertise to repair complex machinery. Maintenance technicians depend on RVA to share conditions through live video with experts who aren’t onsite and perform repairs with annotations and overlays.
RVA helps clinicians connect remotely and collaborate to set up equipment and perform specialized procedures. Using live video streaming, specialists provide guidance remotely, saving the cost and resources of traveling to medical facilities.
Organizations that need to onboard employees so they can use new equipment or systems rely on RVA for training purposes. AR overlays and remote video show new employees how to perform tasks under the guidance of an experienced professional who is observing them through remote video. RVA for onboarding accelerates skill development and reduces dependence on in-person training.
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1 Augmented reality (AR) remote assistance software market size and forecast, Verified Market Research, January 2025