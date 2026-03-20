Remote visual assistance in field service management (FSM)

With RVA, organizations can support customers and technicians in the field through video feeds delivered from mobile devices and smart glasses.

At the enterprise level, RVA is a key component of field service management (FSM), which involves coordinating employees who operate off company property. It is used widely across many industries, including manufacturing, utilities and healthcare to deliver faster issue resolution, improve first-time fix rates (FTFR) and enhance overall customer experience.

In addition to live video, RVA also uses remote support platforms that are equipped with augmented reality (AR) tools that make it easier for employees and customers to collaborate. Leveraging remote support platforms and live video feeds, remote experts can observe a real-world environment in another location and provide visual support.

According to a recent report, the AR RVA market size was large and growing steadily. It was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 14 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35%.1

RVA tools are transforming traditional remote support practices from voice-based troubleshooting into sophisticated visual experiences. Technicians and customers who are onsite simply open a video support session with a representative through a text message link and share their live video stream. An expert can then assist them using overlays that are straightforward and easy to follow.

RVA is useful in industries where teams must maintain equipment and infrastructure in multiple locations. Customer support teams and field technicians leveraging remote support platforms can provide technical support in real time without traveling onsite, reducing downtime, avoiding truck rolls and helping streamline maintenance workflows.