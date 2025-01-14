What is product management?

Product management is both a position and a function implemented by product managers who emphasize user experience and the demands of the market. It is a function that requires a combination of business, management and technical experience. Unlike project managers, who set the day-to-day workflows for building a product, product managers prioritize the overall vision and strategy for a particular product.



Product managers exist in all industries, overseeing products made through physical manufacturing and the development of software and apps.

In building a product strategy, product managers collaborate on cross-functional teams that include business teams, analysts, UX designers, developers, marketers and sales teams. A product management strategy includes conducting market research, creating a product roadmap, coordinating development teams and other relevant stakeholders and incorporating customer feedback through product updates.

Product management prioritizes the customer experience and positions positive user feedback as a key metric for a successful product.