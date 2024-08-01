OpenShift vs. Kubernetes: What’s the Difference?

Red Hat’s® OpenShift® is an open-source container platform that runs on the Red Hat enterprise Linux operating system and Kubernetes. The product is typically termed a “Platform as a Service” (PaaS) because it combines a host of services within the platform for enterprise businesses. This includes the Kubernetes platform and Docker container images. It also includes additional features that are exclusive to the OpenShift enterprise platform.

Kubernetes is also an open-source container orchestration platform. It enables developers to control, more easily manage and maintain software processing workloads for better deployment and scalability.

For a deeper look into Kubernetes, check out our video, “Kubernetes Explained”:

The central differentiating feature between the two platforms is that the OpenShift container platform includes Kubernetes’ platform and features (as well as Docker features). But Kubernetes does not include OpenShift services, and it is its own standalone option, with its own unique Kubernetes dashboard.

Moreover, though both are open-source programs, OpenShift is a paid platform service from Red Hat, while Kubernetes open-source code is a free service that can be downloaded from GitHub.

There might be some degree of confusion about this difference, so it’s of value to understand that Kubernetes-as-a-Service (KaaS) providers offer paid enterprise-grade deployment and managed Kubernetes services. These providers commonly offer managed integration services with cloud providers like IBM, Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Microsoft Azure.