How to implement multifactor authentication (MFA)

Next-gen MFA—Passkeys:

Traditional multifactor authentication systems like SMS OTP are not good anymore because it can be hacked by SIM swap and phishing. The next generation is FIDO2 passkeys, which uses cryptographic authentication with biometric login.

Dynamic risk-based access (RBA):

Static authentication gates are giving way to continuous, context-aware security evaluating real-time signals like IP reputation, location, device posture and user behavior to dynamically assess trust.

Step-up authentication through risk-based access:

Step-up authentication through risk-based access ensures that multifactor authentication is only required when accessing sensitive information or if unexpected risk levels arise.

Securing non-human identities (NHIs):

NHIs have become an important vulnerability with rapid emergence of self-driving AI systems. Since there is no MFA available, the security must be handled by machines: continuous authentication (SPIFFE/SPIRE), secret rotation and tokens restricted to the agent’s capabilities in real time.