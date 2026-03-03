These components work together to enforce secure, policy-based access control across users, devices and enterprise resources.

The workflow connects each core component into a continuous decision loop. An access request first passes through identity and access management to authenticate the user or workload. Device and endpoint security then provide posture and risk signals. The policy engine evaluates these inputs, which makes a real-time access decision based on defined policies and context.

Zero Trust network access enforces the decision by allowing only scoped, application-level access. Throughout the session, monitoring and analytics observe behavior and feed updated risk signals back to the policy engine, enabling ongoing revalidation and adaptive control.