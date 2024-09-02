The speed of business today requires agility and efficiency that can only be achieved through automation. IDC forecasts that the worldwide economic impact of converged AI-powered automation across all lines of business and IT functions will be close to USD 3 trillion by the end of 2022.

With experts discussing the benefits of two types of digital process automation — intelligent automation and hyperautomation — many others are led to question the difference between the two. Are they simply interchangeable terms or is there a discernable difference between these two concepts and the benefits they bring to businesses?

Intelligent automation (IA) and hyperautomation are both contributors to the explosion of the use of AI-powered automation platforms and automation tools across the business and IT landscape. They both refer to the use of automation to streamline processes using advanced technologies and enhancements. In doing so, these tools help improve the quality of automation results and the quality of customer interactions.

However, there are distinct differences.

In short, intelligent automation is comprised of robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Hyperautomation is a business-driven, disciplined approach that organizations use to rapidly identify, vet and automate as many business and IT processes as possible. Therefore, intelligent automation is often used within hyperautomation efforts.