What is integrated facilities management (IFM)?

When talking about perceptions of facilities, companies (and the personnel who run them) sometimes reduce facilities planning to discussions of prospective building blueprints. But the larger reality proves that facility operation is considerably more complex than simply erecting structures.

It’s really a multi-faceted form of asset management that typically uses tools like a computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) to manage all actions related to facility maintenance. Facility maintenance involves managing, repairing and maintaining a facility’s assets to keep operations efficient, safe and reliable.

A computerized maintenance management system is software that centralizes maintenance data and streamlines maintenance operations. It helps deliver an integrated solution informed by real-time data that supports automation efforts. It can be used with other types of facility management software, making it a vital part of a comprehensive approach to operations.

One of the primary goals of a CMMS is to track all services through one system so individual services don’t become siloed and lost in the shuffle. Without the centralization of IFM and CMMS, facility managers would be forced to contract services through multiple vendors. They would also have to deal with different service delivery schedules.