What is Google Gemma?

Because they’re leaner than Gemini models, Gemma models can be deployed on laptops and mobile devices, but they’re also optimized for NVIDIA graphics processing units (GPUs) and Google Cloud tensor processing units (TPUs). Yet unlike Gemini, Gemma is not multilingual nor multimodal.

These text-to-text artificial intelligence (AI) models derive their name from the same Latin word, which means “precious stone.” Gemma is a group of open models, with Google providing free access to the model weights, and the models are freely available for individual and commercial use and redistribution.1

Gemma’s first-generation models were introduced in February 2024,1 while the second-generation models were announced in June 2024.2