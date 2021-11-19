What is finance transformation?

As a practice, it is suitable for finance teams seeking to streamline, simplify, and optimize their systems through a shift in their approach. Initially, finance transformation describes strategic initiatives that are aimed at reenvisioning the finance function to align with the overall company strategy.

Finance transformation may consist of the restructuring and implementation of the finance operating model, accounting and finance organizations, and accounting and finance processes. It may also involve enhancing financial capabilities, replatforming of finance and accounting systems, and creating a synergy between relevant technologies and suitably skilled teams.