What is document AI?

Application programming interfaces (APIs) are essential in connecting document AI models to other systems. Document AI APIs facilitate the seamless integration of document AI with enterprise platforms, automating document-related workflows and aiding real-time data extraction and analysis. These APIs help document AI to scale, making it adaptable to a wide range of business tasks while integrating with broader IT infrastructures.

Document AI platforms also use processors as intermediaries between document files and machine learning models. These processors are responsible for specific actions such as classifying, splitting, parsing and analyzing documents, helping ensure that the system properly processes and understands each document.

The parser analyzes and interprets data structure. It breaks down documents into their fundamental components, understands the relationships between these elements and converts unstructured or semistructured data into formats that the AI system can process.

In addition to comprehending text, document AI can analyze the structure and layout of documents. It recognizes elements such as headings, paragraphs, tables and lists, helping the AI understand the hierarchy and context of the document. This structured analysis is useful for identifying key-value pairs, such as within invoices where document AI extracts amounts due and payment dates to reduce the need for manual input.

Most standard document AI models come pretrained on numerous document types, but enterprises often use specialized documents with unique formats, terminology or layouts specific to their domain. Fine-tuning doc AI models allows them to be tailored for specific needs. For instance, a legal firm might fine-tune a model to better understand legal jargon, contract clauses and formatting peculiarities, making the AI more accurate.

Advanced document AI systems go beyond simple data extraction to provide summaries of lengthy documents. By highlighting key points within the document, these systems allow users to quickly grasp essential information without reading through the entire document.

Document AI is often integrated with cloud storage and enterprise systems to streamline document management and analysis across the organization, giving appropriate users access to the documents and information they need, when they need it.