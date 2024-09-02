Distributed Cloud vs. Hybrid Cloud vs. Multicloud vs. Edge Computing (Part 1)

Multicloud allows you to spread your applications to several cloud environments and use more than one vendor. Here’s why multicloud can help you.

Say you’re an executive at a delivery company needing to scale for an increase in orders. You want to achieve this objective while also carrying out the following tasks:

Use hybrid cloud to run on-premises

Handle their additional load of data by using the cloud

Avoid vendor lock-in for developing applications

Be agile and keep up with the changing ecosystem

With multicloud, you can access multiple clouds and multiple data centers worldwide to accomplish all these activities. You gain availability and can do more workloads than hybrid cloud.

Consider multicloud to be a subset of hybrid cloud. At the same time, you can potentially use a hybrid cloud as one of its multiple cloud environments.

Multicloud also combats shadow IT, where certain employees prefer to work in a different cloud than what the enterprise uses. Shadow IT leads to a company adopting multiple clouds without overall guidance coming from the top level of leadership. Multicloud gives you better visibility and governance over shadow IT than hybrid cloud.