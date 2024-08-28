Recent years have witnessed an explosion in the proliferation of self-storage units. These large, warehouse units have sprung up nationally as a booming industry because of one reason—the average person now has more possessions than they know what to do with.

The same basic situation also plagues the world of IT. We’re in the midst of an explosion of data. Even relatively simple, everyday objects now routinely generate data on their own thanks to Internet of Things (IoT) functionality. Never before in history has so much data been created, collected and analyzed. And never before have more data managers wrestled with the problem of how to store so much data.

A company may initially fail to recognize the problem or how large it can become, and then that company has to find an increased storage solution. In time, the company may also outgrow that storage system, requiring even more investment. Inevitably, the company will tire of this game, and will seek a cheaper and simpler option—which brings us to data deduplication.

Although many organizations make use of data deduplication techniques (or “dedupe”) as part of their data management system, not nearly as many truly understand what the deduplication process is and what it’s intended to do. So, let’s demystify dedupe and explain how data deduplication works.