What is conversation intelligence?

Sales and customer conversations, conducted through phone calls, video meetings or chat platforms, offer a wealth of information. Conversation intelligence software captures these interactions. It then transcribes them and uses artificial intelligence (AI) technologies such as natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML) to identify key moments, customer sentiment, pain points and other data.

Transforming raw conversations into structured, data-driven insights allows businesses to improve sales strategies and overall customer experience. And automating tasks like transcription, sentiment analysis and follow-up actions helps free sales and customer service teams to focus on higher-level relationships and driving business results.