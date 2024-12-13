What are compound AI systems?

There are numerous benefits to the orchestration of multiple individual models and interacting components.

Efficiency

By dividing tasks among specialized models, compound systems reduce the cognitive load on individual AI components. For example, one model might focus on analyzing structured data while another interprets unstructured data such as images or text. This division of labor leads to improved performance and higher accuracy compared to single-model systems.

LLMs are impressive and increasingly so when supplied with more computational resources, but run up against performance ceilings and diminishing returns due to scalability laws. Sometimes, rather than pouring more compute into an LLM, it might be preferable to delegate certain tasks to another model, agent or tool that isn’t so resource hungry.

Speed

Combining multiple models to perform a task can sometimes be faster than training a single LLM to do it. Moreover, compound systems can process different types of data simultaneously, enabling real-time decision-making. This is critical in AI applications such as fraud detection, where rapid responses are essential, or in edge applications, where latency must be minimized.

Versatility

Compound systems are highly versatile and applicable across diverse use cases. This versatility makes compound AI systems a preferred choice for businesses aiming to optimize operations across multiple domains.

Organizations can benefit from system designs that use a combination of pretrained components, open source solutions and custom modules. Each component can be independently updated or replaced as technology evolves without overhauling the entire system. By distributing tasks across various models, compound systems benefit from adaptability and resilience to individual component failures.

Compound methods including retrieval augmented generation (RAG) extend the capabilities of LLMs by enabling them to access data sources outside of their initial training datasets. Combining different models enables developers to optimize for specific goals, such as speed or domain expertise.

Control

LLMs can be unwieldy, prone to hallucinations and make decisions that aren’t always readily explainable. A compound AI solution can help control inputs and filter outputs, resulting in more controlled behavior that promotes trust.