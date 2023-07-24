What is a cloud database?

A cloud database is a database service built and accessed through a cloud computing platform. It serves many of the same functions as a traditional database with the added flexibility of cloud computing. Users install software on a cloud infrastructure to implement the database.
Managing engagement and application data for massive networks of mobile users or remote devices can be a scalability and availability challenge. The problem is that most databases require updates to occur in a central “master” database. This can result in performance bottlenecks and prevent applications from running if the connection to the master database is unavailable.
A cloud database enables organizations to push database access to the farthest edge of the network for mobile devices, remote facilities, sensors and internet-enabled goods. This helps to improve scalability and enable applications to continue running while offline.
Cloud databases collect, deliver, replicate and push to the edge all of an organization’s data by using the hybrid cloud concept. Users no longer have to deploy the dependent middleware to deliver database requests anywhere in the world. They can connect applications directly to their database.
Hybrid databases create a distributed hybrid data cloud for increased performance, reach, uptime mobility and cost savings so organizations can:
For example, financial organizations are embracing the hybrid concept by using the database as a central repository for all their disparate data sources, and then delivering this financial data in JSON format. This data is then distributed to the database as a service and replicated to geographic regions across the world.
If a customer in Singapore must wait more than 4 seconds for their mobile application data to be retrieved from a database in New Jersey, that customer is not likely to use that application again. Database-as-a-service (DBaaS) can replicate and distribute immediately and offer near real-time access to data worldwide.
Users can access cloud databases from anywhere, using a vendor’s API or web interface.
Cloud databases can expand their storage capacities on run-time to accommodate changing needs. Organizations pay only for what they use.
In the event of a natural disaster, equipment failure or power outage, data is kept secure through backups on remote servers.
A cloud database can accommodate growing data management needs. Organizations can continuously optimize the data layer for cost, performance, security and reach. They can break up their data, distribute it and move it closer to their users. Considerations for a cloud database include:
Control options: Users can opt for a virtual machine image managed like a traditional database or a provider’s DBaaS.
Database technology: SQL databases are difficult to scale but common. NoSQL databases scale more easily but do not work with some applications.
Security: Most cloud database providers encrypt data and provide other security measures.
Maintenance: When using a virtual machine image, IT staffers should understand how to maintain the underlying infrastructure.
Get an in-depth understanding of how hybrid cloud blends private and public cloud environments to enhance your business. Learn about its components, benefits and use cases, and see how it can drive transformation and innovation in your organization.
Learn how DevOps streamlines development and operations, boosting collaboration, speed and quality. Explore key practices and tools to enhance your organization's efficiency.
Discover IBM cloud migration solutions designed to streamline your journey to the cloud. Learn about different migration types, strategies and benefits that drive efficiency, scalability and innovation.
Explore the key differences between public, private and hybrid cloud solutions with IBM. Understand which cloud model best suits your business needs for enhanced flexibility, security and scalability.
Learn 5 ways IBM Cloud is helping clients make the right workload-placement decisions based on resiliency, performance, security, compliance and TCO.
By applying IBM Watson Discovery, watsonx Assistant and watsonx.ai on IBM Cloud, the EdTech firm has not only enhanced the learning experience for its customers but also achieved significant business benefits.
Discover how Cloud Paks can transform your business operations and drive faster, smarter outcomes in a hybrid cloud environment.
Use our cloud services, powered by our IBM Consulting Advantage platform, to speed your journey to hybrid cloud, driving cost efficiency, increased productivity, sustainability and faster time to market.
Streamline your digital transformation with IBM’s hybrid cloud solutions, built to optimize scalability, modernization, and seamless integration across your IT infrastructure.