Building a sustainable automotive supply chain

1. Monitor supply to minimize production delays and reduce the time needed for critical supply chain disruption management.

Supply shortages can lead to line outages, manufacturing delays, out of stock issues and lost revenue. Automotive organizations can address inefficiencies in their supply chain by improving monitoring and forecasting to ensure that they have clear visibility into the availability of materials for manufacturing, especially for hard-to-procure components such as semiconductors, rare earth metals or other battery elements.

2. Optimize maintenance inventory, increase reliability, and ensure production schedules are met.

Many automotive organizations are enduring costly production losses due to downtime from lengthy maintenance issues. Why is this happening? A lack of MRO inventory visibility can lead to a lack or obsolescence of key parts. By assigning criticality to assets and items, it’s possible to drive better stocking decisions and free up working capital which can be tied up in maintenance parts that are costly to store.

3. Provide an enhanced ordering experience to customers while accelerating growth and profitability.

B2B companies are under unexpected pressure to deliver digital experiences on par with those in the consumer space, and capturing customer loyalty is trickier than ever.​ Yet dealers and retailers are struggling to find parts easily and meet promise dates to their end consumers.

This is compounded by the fact that many B2B automotive organizations still rely on custom Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems or legacy technology that function in siloed environments​. Gaining better real-time inventory visibility equips organizations to be more proactive when it comes to inventory management, enabling them to reduce blind spots and properly fill orders with more efficient deliveries​.