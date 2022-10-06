Automotive OEMs and suppliers are faced with the challenges of developing increasingly complex products while reducing cycle times, increasing quality, and delivering new functionality.
IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management (ELM), an integrated portfolio of management tools for systems and software engineering, provides the ideal foundation for dealing with these challenges. This portfolio helps you manage development from early design through final vehicle verification and validation. It also streamlines adherence to automotive compliance and regulatory requirements outlined in standards such as Automotive SPICE (ASPICE), ISO-26262, SOTIF, ISO/SAE 21434 and WP.29.
Provide visibility across development teams by linking requirements to design models, tests and workflows, which improves quality and reduces time to market.
Develop the software and an executable logical architecture of the vehicle software, electrical components and electronics to support allocation of functionality to these domains.
Develop and manage test cases supporting MIL, SIL, HIL, including automated test generation linked to requirements, test benches and test results.
Reduce costs and improve productivity by reusing designs, features and architectures. Create and manage product variants and versions within and across product lines.
Accelerate deployment with agile processes while having the confidence to meet critical milestones. Use agile (SAFe) or waterfall processes within a single project.
Use integrated templates, processes and reporting for standards and regulatory compliance to reduce audit time and costs, with support for ASPICE, ISO-26262, SOTIF, ISO-21434 and WP.29.
Component manufacturer Bury accelerates its transformation. Sustainable vehicle development begins with OEMs as core suppliers to automotive brands, tasked with meeting client expectations while continuously enhancing manufacturing for end-to-end sustainability.
Lumen Freedom manages huge growth and complexity in requirements with IBM requirements solutions.