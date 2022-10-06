Automotive OEMs and suppliers are faced with the challenges of developing increasingly complex products while reducing cycle times, increasing quality, and delivering new functionality.

IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management (ELM), an integrated portfolio of management tools for systems and software engineering, provides the ideal foundation for dealing with these challenges. This portfolio helps you manage development from early design through final vehicle verification and validation. It also streamlines adherence to automotive compliance and regulatory requirements outlined in standards such as Automotive SPICE (ASPICE), ISO-26262, SOTIF, ISO/SAE 21434 and WP.29.

