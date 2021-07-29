Enabling resilient electric vehicle engineering and design

Guest blog by IDC blogger: Jeff Hojlo

Progress in the evolution of autonomous electric vehicles (EVs) has been relatively slow given the multiple layers of complexity that manufacturers and suppliers need to address. These complexities include the development of new technology and systems within the vehicle to ensure safety and quality, securing the management of and access to the data underlying the connected and autonomous operation of the vehicles, and the overall operating experience of owning and driving these new automobiles. There are also broader ecosystems and partnerships that must be in place to support EVs – from tier one suppliers of subsystems and parts to academic and industry research to smart cities that have broader electric charging infrastructures.

EV growth will accelerate through the combination of continuing incentives, availability of broader lineups of brands and models, and continued development of technology (batteries, plug-in hybrids, charging times, etc.), which will reduce consumers’ reluctance to consider an EV. A key aspect to this technology development is ecosystem collaboration to accelerate time to market and produce eco-friendly products in an environmentally sustainable way. In fact, 66% of discrete manufacturers plan to focus on environmental sustainability initiatives and metrics together with their partners, according to IDC’s Future of Industry Ecosystems 2021 global survey. Many consumers are waiting for technology and scale improvements in EV batteries that lower their costs/kWh and allow them to achieve greater cost parity with current internal combustion engines. Buyers also want to see more vehicle charging locations open up, making it easier to drive long distances.

From a development perspective, companies need to evolve their design and engineering processes to focus on delivering greater electrical content and improving the efficiency of the electric motors and battery subsystems. They also must consider the increasing importance of software. This new development perspective needs to embrace a holistic approach throughout the product life cycle to ensure visibility during the entire development process and seamless collaboration across mechanical, electrical, and software development teams.

Managing the complexity of developing the next-generation vehicles

There are converging technologies that will define the connected, electric, autonomous vehicle of tomorrow. Starting with the vehicle itself, there is a well-documented shift from a primary mechanical focus to a much greater software focus. This shift entails numerous challenges including managing the parallel development of the mechanical, electrical, and software systems in order to properly align and coordinate the release of a vehicle. Engineering teams need to embrace these new challenges and adapt engineering processes to meet them. The industry is ripe for the digital transformation of automotive engineering processes — a transformation that lays a digital foundation where information and data can be shared across teams and with ecosystem partners, providing full transparency and traceability in the product development life cycle.

This digital foundation will improve the flow of information enabling the digital and physical innovation required to successfully drive EV growth. Companies need to adopt an environment that promotes communication and collaboration to ensure all internal engineering teams as well as external teams (partners, suppliers) are working in sync and with a common purpose. According to IDC’s 2021 Product and Service Innovation Survey, the top focus area for engineering teams is to improve internal and external collaboration across the design, engineering, product management, manufacturing, supply chain, and service teams. The seamless flow of data (Figure 1) will help eliminate the miscommunication and misunderstandings that often lead to lower quality and required rework.