Streamline engineering with an agile solution, IBM ELM Automotive Compliance, that helps you cut costs and reach compliance (Automotive SPICE, ISO-26262, UNECE WP.29/R155, ISO/SAE 21434)
IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management (ELM) Automotive Compliance is a solution that helps you easily tailor IBM ELM for the automotive industry. IBM ELM lets you streamline adherence to and derive value from state-of-the-art engineering practices, such as Automotive SPICE, ISO-26262, UNECE WP.29/R155 and ISO/SAE 21434.
Watch this introduction video to learn about IBM ELM Automotive Compliance, in less than five minutes.
IBM ELM Automotive Compliance is built on a lifecycle data model designed to provide traceability through requirements, tests and systems design, as well as management and supporting processes.
React to change faster and understand how agile methods can be effectively applied in a regulated context. IBM ELM Automotive Compliance supports SAFe® 5.0.
Create transparency by gaining an end-to-end view of your project. Detect exceptions within your engineering data and project management.
IBM ELM Automotive Compliance contains templates and toolkits to help automate and streamline the Automotive SPICE, ISO-26262, UNECE WP.29/R155 and ISO/SAE 21434 compliance process.
Understand how you can model your system architecture and systems behavior. Rely on a best-practice profile to kick-start a successful journey into MBSE.
IBM provides you with a minimal, lean tailoring, which you can and should extend. This package is a good starting point for working more efficiently with IBM Services® and IBM Business Partners.
A risk assessment is an important part of both the safety and the cybersecurity concept phases. IBM ELM Automotive Compliance supports widely used risk assessment methods Hazard Analysis and Risk Assessment (HARA) and Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment (TARA) with explicit support for the:
For assessments, you need a reliable end-to-end view of your engineering data. For this reason, IBM ELM Automotive Compliance includes a comprehensive set of reports. Achieve upstream and downstream traceability for:
An important part in process audits is your ability to monitor and react to exceptions in your process. IBM ELM Automotive Compliance includes widgets and reports that allow you to maintain a real-time overview of:
Setting up engineering tools for a compliant workflow is a marathon. Process and tool limitations have to be known, scalability has to be considered and, of course, the end result has to be easy to use by users. We are prepared to provide you with:
A pre-defined agile process that relies on established agile practices from SAFe, enabling you to use agile methods at scale. The process content maps agile methods to the Engineering V-model. The offering contains:
During Automotive SPICE assessments, questions need to get answered to understand which Automotive SPICE base practice is fulfilled by the project. Get prepared answers to these questions in the process content, so you know exactly why and how you need to use which Automotive SPICE base practice in order to achieve proof of compliance.
